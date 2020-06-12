OnePlus 8 Pro: 6.78-inch flagship with Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz display, Snapdragon 865, 48MP quad camera, 16MP selfie camera, 4510 mAh battery and 5G

If you have lots of money to splurge on a high-end flagship, then OnePlus 8 Pro is something that you should seriously consider.

If there's a Pro version, there's the 'normal' version. Let's begin by getting to know the OnePlus 8, which we can consider it to be the smaller sibling:

6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~402 PPI density

Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back (Gorilla Glass), aluminium frame

Corning Gorilla Glass protection

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes)

90Hz refresh rate

Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical)

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585) processor, Adreno 650 graphics and 8GB/12GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, 25mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF and OIS + 16MP with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide) and PDAF + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, (macro), Dual-LED flash, HDR and panorama

16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3", 1.0µm and Auto-HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Oxygen OS 10.0 based on Android 10.0

Dolby Atmos sound

Non-removable Li-Po 4300 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (50% in just 22 minutes)

Dual-sim and 5G

April 2020 release date

699 USD for 128GB internal storage + 8GB RAM and 799 USD for 256GB internal storage + 12GB RAM

Right out of the bat, OnePlus 8 has already been touted as one of the most affordable and value-for-money flagships for the year 2020. Sporting a large 6.55-inch Full HD+ Fluid AMOLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, great IP68-rated and Gorilla Glass protection, high-end hardware, amazing 48MP triple primary camera, great 16MP selfie camera, large storage, huge battery capacity and 5G connectivity. The price makes it very attractive and hard to resist.

What is better than the OnePlus 8, you might ask? The answer is OnePlus 8 Pro of course:

6.78-inch Quad HD Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 3168 pixels or ~513 PPI density

Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5) and aluminium frame

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes)

120Hz refresh rate

Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical)

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585) processor, Adreno 650 graphics and 8GB/12GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43", 1.12µm, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF and OIS + 8MP with f/2.4 aperture, (telephoto), 1/1.0µm, PDAF, OIS and 3x optical zoom + 48MP with f/2.2 aperture, 14mm, 116˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm and PDAF + 5MP with f/2.4 aperture, (depth), Dual-LED flash, HDR and panorama

16MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture, (wide), 1/3", 1.0µm and Auto-HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Oxygen OS 10.0 based on Android 10.0

Dolby Atmos sound

Non-removable Li-Po 4510 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (50% in just 23 minutes), Fast wireless charging, (50% in just 30 minutes) and Reverse wireless charging

Dual-sim and 5G

April 2020 release date

899 USD for the 128GB internal storage + 8GB RAM variant and 999 USD for the 256GB internal storage + 12GB RAM variant

Blessed with a huge 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED screen, the Quad HD resolution takes it up a couple of notches. Not to mention the 120Hz refresh rate which makes for smooth gaming and watching fast-paced action movies on it. Fluid Engine ensures onscreen content flows seamlessly from one frame to the next, while innovative MEMC technology provides even smoother motion. In terms of protection, the Gorilla Glass 5 and IP68 rating really protects your precious investment.

Under the hood of the OnePlus 8 Pro is truly high-end stuffs. Here we can find it powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with a blazingly fast Kryo octa-core processor, high-end Adreno 650 graphics and either 8GB or 12GB RAM. This points to a Speedy Gonzales that should have no problem getting by everything you can throw at it – and still have plenty of room for more.

On top of that, the 48MP quad primary camera lets you have all the fun in the world in taking all those high-res photos. Expand your perspective with a dramatic 120° field of view. Frame everything from epic group photos to nighttime cityscapes with a brand-new 48 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Macro Mode brings you closer to the subjects that matter. Focus on subjects just 3cm away to capture intricate new details. It is so powerful that the OnePlus 8 Pro ranks among the top 10 smartphones with the highest DxOMark score in the world. That really speaks volume of its superiority. Not forgetting the 16MP selfie camera that lets you take selfies with ease.

Surely all those photos and videos will consume a large amount of storage? Thankfully, the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. If you have the dough, you can always go for the highest spec. But if you don't, there's always the option to go for cloud storage.

Another fun fact about the OnePlus 8 Pro is on its massive 4510 mAh battery capacity which can easily power up the smartphone for at least a day or two in between charging. When the time comes to plug it in, 23 minutes is all it takes to take it up to 50% of charge. Then there's also the Wireless charging and Reverse charging feature which comes in handy.

With Oxygen OS 10.0 powered by the latest Android 10 operating system running the show on the OnePlus 8 Pro, the best software complements the best hardware.

For audio aficionados, the Dual Speakers featuring Dolby Atmos support makes the sound system crystal clear.

Oh, did we also mention that the OnePlus 8 Pro has 5G connectivity? This should add more value to the already powerful flagship, and you can rest easy for the next couple of years.

Conclusion:

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro had just been released in April for a price tag of 899 USD for the 128GB internal storage + 8GB RAM variant and 999 USD for the 256GB internal storage + 12GB RAM variant. Three amazing colours are available, namely Glacial Green, Ultramarine Blue and Onyx Black.