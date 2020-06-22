Motorola Moto G Pro: 6.4-inch smartphone with Snapdragon 665 and 4GB RAM, 48MP triple camera and 4000 mAh battery for 360 USD

Motorola Moto G Pro had just been released last week; does it deliver value at its price point? Let’s read on to find out more about this smartphone.

It is great to know that Motorola has already released their flagship for the year 2020, with the Motorola Edge as you can see below.

6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~385 ppi density

90Hz refresh rate

Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminium frame, plastic back

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Splash resistant

Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical)

Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1x2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) processor, Adreno 620 graphics and 4GB/6GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 64MP with f/1.8 aperture, (wide), 1/1.72", 0.8µm and PDAF + 8MP with f/2.4 aperture, 52mm (telephoto), 1.12µm, 2x optical zoom and PDAF + 16MP with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide) and 1.0µm + TOF 3D, (depth), LED flash, panorama and HDR

25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, (wide), 0.9µm and HDR

128GB internal storage + microSDXC expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Android 10.0 operating system

Dual-sim and 5G connectivity

May 2020 release date

599 Euro or ~655 USD estimated price tag

Motorola Edge offers a lot of strengths with its large 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate, great hardware, amazing 64MP quad primary camera, good 25MP selfie camera, large 4500 mAh battery size, latest Android 10.0 operating system and 5G connectivity.

If Motorola Edge is the flagship device, let's now turn our attention to the Moto G Pro which is positioned as its mid-range offering:

6.4-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2300 pixels or ~399 ppi density

Glass front, plastic back, aluminum frame (6000 series)

Water-repellent coating

Stylus pen

Fingerprint sensor (rear-mounted)

Qualcomm SDM665 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) chipset, Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) processor, Adreno 610 graphics and 4GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 48MP with f/1.7 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF and Laser AF + 16MP with f/2.2 aperture, 117˚ (ultrawide) and dedicated video camera (1080p) +

2MP with f/2.2 aperture, (macro), LED flash, HDR and panorama

16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, (wide), 1/3.0", 1.0µm and HDR

128GB internal storage + microSDXC expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Android One based on Android 10.0 operating system

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

June 15 th 2020 release date

2020 release date 360 USD price tag

A quick glance through the Moto G Pro specs, and you can see that the Moto G Pro is indeed a smartphone for the masses. Blessed with a large 6.4-inch Full HD+ IPS screen, it feels solid with the aluminium frame and comes with a water-repellent coating which keeps it away from the occasional rain or mishaps that might occur.

It has been a while that the Stylus pen is being made as a companion to a smartphone, so it sure is nice to see it making a comeback on the Moto G Pro. Create, design, and edit with pinpoint precision. When inspiration strikes, just slide out the built-in stylus, and your favourite apps appear.

Under the hood of the Moto G Pro is a mid-ranger alright, with the Snapdragon 655 chipset paired with a fast Kryo octa-core processor, excellent graphics and 4GB RAM.

Fast enough for all your daily dose of apps and games.

The highlight of the show is definitely on its camera side of things—an 48MP triple primary camera powers moto G Pro with all the bells and whistles. Get 4x more of the scene in your frame with the 117° ultra-wide action camera. Whatever you are shooting, you can record ultra-wide-angle videos while holding the camera vertically. It is convenient and comfortable, so you never miss out on the action. Then there's the 16MP selfie camera making the package complete.

In terms of storage, the 128GB internal storage found on the Moto G Pro is more than enough to store all your high-res photos, apps, games, and so much more. Should you need more space, just pop in a microSDXC card and you are set to go.

Battey-wise, the 4000 mAh battery is highly capable to supply the necessary juice to power up the smartphone for up to two days on a single charge. Stream music longer, watch more movies and shows, and have standby power when you need it most.

Finally, do take note that the Moto G Pro is running on Android One operating system that is based on Android 10.0. This plain vanilla OS should make for a speedy software, combining well with the mid-range hardware that it possesses.

Conclusion:

Motorola Moto G Pro offers a great mid-range smartphone experience with its large 6.4-inch Full HD+ IPS screen, great looks, good hardware, 48MP primary camera, large 4000 mAh battery and Android One operating system. All these for an affordable price.

Motorola Moto G Pro had just been released on June 15th 2020 for a price tag of USD 630. Mystic indigo is the only one colour available though.