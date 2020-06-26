HTC Desire 20 Pro: a mid-range smartphone coming out at the right time

It has been a while since we last heard of the Taiwanese company, let’s hear the latest from them with the HTC Desire 20 Pro.

Just a year ago, the U19e hit the streets as pe below specs:

6-inch Full HD+ OLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio or ~402 ppi density

Front/back glass, aluminium frame

Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Fingerprint sensor

Qualcomm SDM710 Snapdragon 710 (10 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Kryo 360 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 360 Silver) processor, Adreno 616 graphics and 6GB RAM

Dual primary camera: 12MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 20MP with f/2.6 aperture, 52mm (telephoto), 2x optical zoom, LED flash, Auto HDR and panorama

Dual secondary camera: 24MP with f/2.0 aperture + 2MP with f/2.2 (depth sensor) aperture

128GB internal storage + microSD expansion slot up to 1TB maximum

HTC BoomSound audio

Android Pie 9.0 operating system

Non-removable Li-Ion 3930 mAh battery with Fast battery charging 18W (Quick Charge 4.0)

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

June 2019 release date

475 USD price tag

HTC U19e delivers the right number of features and functions for most users in the mid-range category. But the price seems to be a bit on the high end though.

So here we are now with the present, and the Desire 20 Po is set to take centre stage with an upcoming July 2020 release. Without further ado, let’s scrutinize it further:

6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~396 ppi density

Fingerprint sensor

Qualcomm SM6125 Snapdragon 665 (11 nm) chipset, Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) processor, Adreno 610 graphics and 6GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm and PDAF + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0" and 1.12µm + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture and (macro) + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, (depth), Dual-LED flash, HDR and panorama

25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, (wide) and HDR

128GB internal storage + microSDXC expansion slot

Android 10 operating system

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

July 2020 release date

8,990 Taiwanese Dollar or ~ 305 USD price tag

As we can see from the Desire 20 Pro, it points to a good mid-range smartphone. Starting with a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS screen, it is big enough to satisfy your viewing pleasure.

In terms of hardware, the Snapdragon 665 chipset paired with a fast Kryo octa-core processor, excellent graphics and a large 6GB RAM combines well to provide an excellent experience. Fast enough for all your daily needs and still have room for some more.

Camera-wise, this is where the Desire 20 Pro will shine the brightest.

Blessed with a 48MP quad primary camera, you can be sure of a fantastic photo-taking experience. It is fully loaded with all the features that you can get from a mid-range device. Then there’s also the 25MP selfie camera to make sure all your selfies looking great.

All these high-res photos will fill up space in no time at all. Thankfully the Desire 20 Pro comes with 128GB of internal storage that can be easily expanded with the available microSDXC expansion slot.

Next, we have the 5000 mAh battery on the Desire 20 Pro which should be more than capable to power up the smartphone for a good day of two in between charging. And when the time comes to plug it in, the Fast battery charging feature will do its job in very little time.

Finally, the latest Android 10 operating system will be available right out of the box accompanying the Desire 20 Pro’s release. This should add more value to it as it can last for a few years down the road.

Conclusion:

HTC Desire 20 Pro has been a long time coming and is everything that you can wish for in a mid-range smartphone. Suitable hardware backed by the latest software, amazing 48MP quad primary camera, great 25MP selfie camera, ample storage, massive battery and a decent price tag to boot.

HTC Desire 20 Pro is expected to be available in July 2020 and is said to be available in Smoky Black and Pretty Blue colours.