ZTE Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite: 6.65-inch AMOLED screen with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 765, 8GB RAM, 48MP quad camera and 5100 mAh battery for hardcore gamers

The smartphone gaming industry is on the rise, and ZTE Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is one of the most powerful gaming smartphones for hardcore gamers out there.

But before we begin, more than a year ago we were first acquainted with the Nubia Red Magic 3 as per below specs:

6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~388 PPI density

Fullview display

Fingerprint sensor

Front glass, aluminium body

RGB light panel (on the back)

Pressure-sensitive zones

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.80 GHz Kryo 485) processor, Adreno 640 graphics and 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM

48MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF, LED flash, HDR and panorama

16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 2.0µm and HDR

64GB/128GB/256GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Android Pie 9.0

DTS XU1tra sound

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

May 2019 release date

2,899 Chinese Yuan or ~419 USD for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant, 3,199 Chinese Yuan or ~465 USD for the 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant, 3,499 Chinese Yuan or ~509 USD for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant and 4,299 Chinese Yuan or ~625 USD for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 3 rocks the gaming industry with its large 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, amazing look and feel, highest-end hardware, amazing sound system and a huge 5000 mAh battery for an out-of-this-world gaming experience on a smartphone. Although the 48MP primary camera was a slight disappointment, gamers don't really care.

Now that we know where its roots are, let's check out the ZTE Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite in all its glory:

6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~388 PPI density

144Hz refresh rate

240Hz Touch Response Rate

Touch-sensitive gaming triggers

Pressure Sensitive capacitive buttons on the side frame

Fingerprint (under display, optical)

Qualcomm SDM765 Snapdragon 765G (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1x2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6x1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) processor, Adreno 620 graphics and 8GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm and PDAF + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0" and 1.12µm + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture and (macro) + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, (depth), LED flash, panorama and HDR

12MP selfie camera (wide) and HDR

256GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Android 10.0 operating system

Non-removable Li-Ion 5100 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Dual sim and 5G

June 2020 release date

675 USD price tag

The Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite which was released last month, was in keeping up with the times. We all know how time flies in the smartphone industry, but when you are in the gaming industry – it is even faster.

Here we can find the Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite blessed with the same 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, but now the screen gets an upgrade in the form of a 144Hz refresh rate. Everything will be faster and smoother as you blaze through games hour after hour. The 240Hz Touch Response Rate makes for a very touch-sensitive gaming trigger that will ensure every click have minimal lag and responds accordingly to your command. No bullets get wasted, or no movement goes wrong with this feature.

There are also Pressure Sensitive capacitive buttons on the side frame so that you can put all your fingers to good use.

Under the hood of the Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is the Snapdragon 765 chipset that is paired with a fast Kryo octa-core processor, great graphics and a whopping 8GB RAM. This ensures more than enough firepower to run any games that you can find, and still have room for more.

The camera department might be overlooked previously, but not with the Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite. Here we can find it coming with a 48MP quad primary camera, so you can take beautiful shots outside of gaming. The 12MP selfie camera lets you take good-looking selfies while you are on a break.

With 256GB of internal storage, it is more than enough to install all your favourite games and so much more. But do bear in mind that the Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite does not come with an expansion slot, so may have to do some housekeeping now and then.

Powered by the latest Android 10.0 operating system, this gaming smartphone will get all the features and benefits that a smartphone brings to the table.

Finally, the 5100 mAh battery found on the Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite lets you play countless hours non-stop. When the time comes to plug it in, the Fast battery charging feature will get it up to speed in no time at all.

Conclusion:

ZTE Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite is a necessary upgrade for those wanting the latest gaming smartphone to have the advantage over your rivals. Featuring a large 6.65-inch AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, 240Hz Touch Response Rate, high-end hardware, great 48MP quad primary camera, large 256GB storage, huge 5100 mAh battery capacity and the latest operating system makes for a very powerful beast.

The ZTE Nubia Red Magic 5G Lite had just been released in June 2020 for a price tag of 675 USD. Two colours are available, Black and Blue.