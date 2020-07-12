Vivo V19 Neo: 6.44-inch Super AMOLED smartphone with Snapdragon 675, 8GB RAM, 48MP quad camera, 32MP selfie camera and 4500 mAh battery for 360 USD

Vivo V19 Neo is coming in strongly since its release one month ago in June, and is seen to be one of the stars in the mid-range segment.

But before we begin, let's take a deep breath and go back to the end of last year with the debut of the X30:

6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~409 PPI density

XDR display

Fingerprint under-display sensor (optical)

Exynos 980 (8 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A77 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex A55) processor, Mali-G76 MP5 graphics and 8GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 64MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF and OIS + 32MP with f/2.0 aperture, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.8", 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS and 2x optical zoom + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4", 1.12µm, LED flash, HDR and panorama

32MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm and HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Po 4350 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Android Pie 9.0

Dual-sim and 5G connectivity

December 2019 release date

3,300 Chinese Yuan or ~470 USD for 128GB internal storage variant and 3,600 Chinese Yuan or ~515 USD for 256GB internal storage variant

The X30 caught everyone by surprises, with the large 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED with XDR display, state-of-the-art hardware, amazing triple primary camera, great selfie camera, large battery and the all-new 5G technology combines well.

But for most of us, the Vivo X30 might be slightly above our budget. That's where we see the V19 Neo coming into the picture very strongly with the below specs:

6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~409 PPI density

Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame

Corning Gorilla Glass

Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical)

Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold & 6x1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) processor, Adreno 612 graphics and 8GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm and PDAF + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0" and 1.12µm + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture and (macro) + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, (depth), LED flash, HDR and panorama

32MP selfie camera with f/2.5 aperture, 23mm (wide), 1/2.8", 0.8µm and HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with microSDXC expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery

Android Pie 9.0

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

June 2020 release date

320 Euro or ~360 USD price tag

As we glanced through the specs, we can already see the value for money that the V19 Neo brings to the table. Blessed with a large 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen, exquisite look and feel, Gorilla Glass protection and the fingerprint display that is found on the display itself. In particular, the customized next-gen Super AMOLED display is made of the latest E3 OLED and features an aspect ratio of 20:9. It offers 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, bringing vibrant and authentic colours to life. Enjoy this tantalizing view without eyestrain, as in contrast with everyday E2 displays; its low brightness anti-flicker technology provides added protection for eyes in the dark.

Performance-wise, we can see the V19 Neo delivering powerful mid-range performance with its Snapdragon 675 chipset paired with a fast Kryo octa-core processor, excellent graphics and a whopping 8GB RAM to its name.

For gamers, it comes with Multi-Turbo that covers all aspects at the system level to elevate user experience. It includes AI Turbo, Center Turbo, Game Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo and ART++ Turbo, improving underlying compilation efficiency, system response and performance.

With all the speed and power, you should then enjoy its camera prowess as well. Here we can find the V19 Neo equipped with a 48MP quad primary camera and all the bells and whistles that you can wish for. The powerful camera setup includes a 48MP primary camera, 8MP super wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and 2MP bokeh camera. Amaze yourself after dark with the Super Night Mode, featuring advanced noise reduction capabilities on its rear camera. Then there's the 32MP selfie camera making the package complete. The Super Night Selfie feature brings stunning nighttime shots to the front camera too, supported by frame-merging technology, HDR and portrait algorithm.

Moving on to the storage side of things, whether you choose 128GB or 256GB – the available microSDXC expansion slot allows for adding more storage a breeze.

As for the battery, the 4500 mAh battery capacity is more than capable of powering up the V19 Neo for at least a day or two. Featuring Dual-Engine Fast Charging, it should get the smartphone up and running in no time at all.

One thing that you should take note is that the smartphone is still running on Android Pie 9.0 operating system. With no mention as to whether it will get an update to the latest Android 10.0, that could be a deal-breaker for some.

Conclusion:

Vivo V19 Neo is a rising star in the mid-range segment. It offers excellent value for money with its large 6.44-inch Super AMOLED screen, excellent mid-range performance with 8GB RAM, great 48MP quad primary camera, amazing 32MP selfie camera, ample storage with an expansion slot and a massive 4500 mAh battery capacity. The only downside is that it runs on the dated Android Pie 9.0 operating system with no word on whether it will get any updates.

Vivo V19 Neo had just been released in June 2020 that costs 320 Euro or ~360 USD price tag. It comes in two beautiful colours, Admiral Blue and Crystal White.