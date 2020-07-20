ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G: huge 6.53-inch monster with 48MP quad camera and 6GB RAM for just 285 USD

For those on a budget, then you should seriously look at ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G for your next mid-range smartphone purchase.

But before we begin, let's take a look at another ZTE offering which was released earlier this year and sits up there in the flagship space. Here's to the Axon 10s Pro 5G:

6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~398 PPI density

Glass front, glass back, aluminium frame

Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical)

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585) processor, Adreno 650 graphics and 6GB/12GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 48MP with f/1.7 aperture, (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF and OIS + 8MP with f/2.4 aperture, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS and 3x optical zoom + 20MP with f/2.2 aperture, 11mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR and panorama

20MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, (wide), 1/2.8", 1.0μm and HDR

128GB/256GB internal storage with microSDXC expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging and Qi wireless charging

Android 10.0

Dual-sim and 5G

February 2020 release date

599 Euro or ~659 USD price tag

Well not everyone can afford the ZTE Axon 10s Pro 5G right?

That's where the Axon 11 SE 5G comes into the picture to cater to the mid-range segment. Let's scrutinize it further as per below:

6.53-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~395 PPI density

Fingerprint sensor (rear-mounted)

MediaTek MT6873 Dimensity 800 5G (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, Mali-G57MP4 graphics and 6GB RAM

Quad primary camera: 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm and PDAF + 8MP with f/2.2 aperture and 120˚ (ultrawide) + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture and (macro) + 2MP with f/2.4 aperture, (depth), LED flash, panorama and HDR

16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, (wide) and HDR

128GB internal storage with microSDXC expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (50% in just 30 minutes)

Android 10.0

Dual-sim and 5G

June 2020 release date

250 Euro or ~285 USD price tag

The Axon 11 SE 5G is one large smartphone with its 6.53-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS. The screen technology lets you enjoy the beauty of the images that are being displayed on-screen.

With the Dimensity 800 chipset powering up the Axon 11 SE 5G smartphone, it is being paired with a fast octa-core processor, good graphics and 6GB of memory. This combination should have no problem running most of the apps and games that are available out there in the market.

Next up we have the 48MP quad primary camera with all the features and functions so that you can have a great time with this smartphone. Then there's the 16MP selfie camera that lets you enjoy good-looking selfies.

In terms of storage, the Axon 11 SE 5G comes with 128GB of internal storage. Should you need more space, just pop in a microSDXC card via the expansion slot, and you are set to go.

Battery-wise, the 4000 mAh battery capacity is more than enough to supply enough juice for it to last for a full day of charge. When the time comes to plug it in, it only takes 30 minutes to get it up to 50%.

The latest Android 10.0 operating system accompanies the Axon 11 SE 5G right out of the box. The latest software comes with the latest updates that are sure to boost it up.

Finally, did we mention that the Axon 11 SE 5G supports 5G connectivity? Surely the name itself gave it away by now.

Conclusion:

ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G is a mid-range smartphone with a reasonable mid-range pricing. It is blessed with a large 6.53-inch Full HD+ LTPS IPS screen, great 48MP quad primary camera, good 16MP selfie camera, ample 128GB internal storage, massive 4000 mAh battery capacity, latest Android 10.0 software and 5G connectivity. This makes for a future-proof smartphone than can last for a few years down the road.

ZTE Axon 11 SE 5G had just been released in June 2020 for a price tag of 250 Euro or ~285 USD. It comes in Aurora Glamour and Aurora Glacier colour.