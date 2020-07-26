Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: the return of the flip smartphone with an expensive taste

We used to have flip phones dominating the market back then, before the turn of the century. Here we are with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G which sets out to make flip devices a cool thing.

Before we begin, let’s first check out the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G which is the closest thing to its price and features:

6.9-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~511 ppi density

Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame

IP68 certified – dust proof and water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes

Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Fingerprint sensor (under display, ultrasonic)

HDR10+

Infinity-O display

120Hz display

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585) processor, Adreno 650 graphics and 12GB/16GB RAM

Quad-primary camera: 108MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/1.33", 0.8µm, PDAF and OIS + Periscope 48MP with f/3.6 aperture, 102mm (telephoto), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS and 10x hybrid optical zoom + 12MP with f/2.2 aperture, 13mm (ultrawide), 1.4µm, AF and Super Steady video + 0.3MP with TOF 3D, f/1.0, (depth), LED flash, auto-HDR and panorama

40MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 26mm (wide), 0.7µm and PDAF

128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage + microSDXC expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging 45W: 100% in 58 min, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging and Power bank/Reverse wireless charging

Android 10.0

Dual-sim and 5G connectivity

March 2020 release date

1,399 USD price tag for 128GB internal storage + 12GB RAM variant and 1,599 USD for 512GB internal storage + 16GB RAM variant

Released a few months back, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G is the next level in smartphone technology and pushes every boundary there is.

Then comes along the Galaxy Z Flip 5G to disrupt everything we know about the smartphone industry. Here you go with its specs:

6.7-inch Full HD+ Foldable Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2636 pixels or ~425 ppi density and HDR10+

Cover display: 1.1-inch, Super AMOLED, 112 x 300 pixels

Plastic front, glass back (Gorilla Glass 6) and aluminum frame

Fingerprint sensor

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+) chipset, Octa-core (1x3.09 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.40 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.80 GHz Kryo 585) processor, Adreno 650 graphics and 8GB RAM

Dual primary camera: 12MP with f/1.8 aperture, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS + 12MP with f/2.2 aperture, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm, LED flash, HDR and panorama

10MP selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1.22µm and HDR

256GB internal storage with no expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery with Fast battery charging

Android 10

Dual-sim and 5G connectivity

August 7 th 2020 expected release date

2020 expected release date 1,449 USD price tag

Galaxy Z Flip 5G is blessed with a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ screen with Dynamic AMOLED screen technology that comes with HDR 10+ as well. Since the screen is foldable, you will be presented with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED screen when it is folded. All these while having the precious smartphone encased in glass with a haze finish that is soft to the touch while minimizing fingerprints.

With foldable screen, it will unlock the new Flex Mode. You can now easily and simultaneously view and control content with the Galaxy Z Flip’s custom-built user experience, which utilizes its unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can view content on the top half of the display, and control on the bottom half.

Under the hood of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be the Snapdragon 865+ chipset paired with a very fast Kryo octa-core processor, great graphics, and a huge 8GB RAM. There’s only one outcome out of all this, the smartphone will be blazing through just about everything that you can throw at it. And still have room for more.

A slight drawback to the foldable screen is on the camera department, where we can see that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G only comes with a dual 12MP+12MP primary camera and a 10MP selfie camera.

Storage-wise, the 256GB internal storage should be more than enough to install all your favorite apps, games and so much more. No expansion slot? No worries, as you can always go for cloud storage.

Another slight discomfort about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is on its relatively small 3300 mAh battery. Might be a little optimistic for it to last a full day if you are a particularly heavy user. Perhaps carrying a power bank along is the solution.

Conclusion:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G brings back the good old days of the flip technology into the latest smartphone era. Sporting a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ Foldable Dynamic AMOLED screen, a cover display that is 1.1-inch size with Super AMOLED, high-end hardware, huge storage, and 5G connectivity. Just bear in mind on its handicapped camera as well as small battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is expected to be released on August 7th, 2020 for a 1,449 USD price tag. There will be two colors available, Mystic Grey and Mystic Bronze.