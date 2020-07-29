Asus ROG Phone 3 ZS661KS: the smartphone that makes mobile gaming a dream come true

With everyone getting hooked with gaming on their mobile, we have Asus coming out with the ROG Phone 3 ZS661KS to entice the ever-increasing crowd.

But before we begin, let’s do a quick throwback to the ROG Phone 2 which was released almost a year ago:

6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~391 ppi density

Front glass (Gorilla Glass 6), back glass, aluminum frame

Fingerprint sensor (under display)

Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 Plus (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.96 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 485) processor, Adreno 640 (700 MHz) graphics and 12GB RAM

Dual primary camera: 48MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/2", 0.8µm and PDAF/Laser AF + 13MP with f/2.4 aperture, 11mm (ultrawide), Dual-LED flash, HDR and panorama

24MP selfie camera with Panorama and HDR

256GB/512GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Android Pie 9.0

Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 4.0)

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

August 2019 release date

5,999 Chinese Yuan or ~865 USD price tag

Asus ROG Phone 2 really ups the ante and changes the gaming landscape upside down last year. It was really selling like hot cakes even with the steep pricing, guess gamers really love their hobbies and don’t mind spending a fortune to own the best gaming smartphone.

Now then, will the ROG Phone 3 ZS661KS have a similar impact for this year? Let’s begin by checking out its specs:

6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio or ~391 ppi density

HDR10+

144Hz refresh rate

Fingerprint sensor (under display, optical)

RGB light panel (on the back)

Pressure-sensitive zones (Gaming triggers)

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ (7 nm+) chipset, Octa-core (1x3.1 GHz Kryo 585 & 3x2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4x1.8 GHz Kryo 585) processor, Adreno 650 graphics and 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 64MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72", 0.8µm and PDAF + 13MP with f/2.4 aperture, 125˚ and 11mm (ultrawide) + 5MP with f/2.0 aperture, (macro), LED flash, HDR and panorama

24MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, 27mm (wide), 0.9µm, Panorama and HDR

128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Android 10

Non-removable Li-Po 6000 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 4.0)

Dual-sim and 5G

August 2020 expected release date

799 Euro or ~935 USD price tag for the 128GB internal storage + 8GB RAM variant, 999 Euro or ~1170 USD price tag for the 256GB internal storage + 12GB RAM variant and 1099 Euro or ~1290 USD price tag for the 512GB internal storage + 16GB RAM variant

Well, well, well, what have we got ourselves over here? There are so many improvements that make the ROG Phone 3 ZS661KS really stand out from the crowd.

With an imposing 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen, it comes with a 144Hz refresh rate that makes a fast motion as smooth as it can be. With pressure sensitive zones or gaming triggers, you can expect zero input lag and all the button-mashing react the way it is supposed to be. Then there’s the Gorilla Glass 6 protection for your precious investment.

The GameCool 3 cooling system in the ROG Phone 3 ZS661KS uses an advanced 3D vapor chamber and a large heat sink that are precisely located to eliminate hotspots. The cooling system is incredibly effective at removing heat during full-speed operation via its specially designed vents.

The state-of-the-art thermal design of ROG Phone 3 ensures that you can always maintain full speed, no matter how long you play.

Under the hood of the ROG Phone, 3 ZS661KS is the high-end Snapdragon 865+ chipset with the fast Octa-core processor, high-end Adreno 650 graphics and up to a whopping 16GB of memory.

Just like other ‘normal’ smartphones, the ROG Phone 3 ZS661KS is also fitted with a camera that lets you take great-looking photos with its 64MP triple primary camera. The 24MP selfie camera then makes the package complete.

Storage-wise, the ROG Phone 3 ZS661KS starts with 128GB of internal storage that goes up to 512GB of space. Even when there’s no expansion slot, there’s plenty of apps, games, and everything else to go around.

Long hours of gaming might not let an ordinary device stay up for more than just a few hours, but fret not as the ROG Phone 3 ZS661KS is powered by a 6000 mAh battery. This means you can go up to a full day of intensive gaming without any interruptions. When the time comes to plug it in, the Quick Charge 4.0 will get it up to speed in no time at all.

With the latest Android 10 operating system running right out of the box, all the latest features and functions that you are looking for is all there.

Finally, the ROG Phone 3 ZS661KS does have 5G connectivity, which further adds more value to its worth.

Conclusion:

Asus ROG Phone 3 ZS661KS is the ultimate gaming smartphone that is available right now. Featuring a large 6.59-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with 144Hz refresh rate, gaming triggers that respond immediately to the push of a button, great protection, highest-end hardware, great 64MP triple primary camera, 24MP selfie camera, large storage, huge battery, latest software, and 5G connectivity makes for a great combination.

Asus ROG Phone 3 ZS661KS is expected to be released in August for 799 Euro or ~935 USD price tag for the 128GB internal storage + 8GB RAM variant, 999 Euro or ~1170 USD price tag for the 256GB internal storage + 12GB RAM variant and 1099 Euro or ~1290 USD price tag for the 512GB internal storage + 16GB RAM variant. The only color available is Black Glare.