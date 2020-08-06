Samsung Galaxy Note20: the king of flagship is coming real soon

It is that time of the year again, as we usher in the latest in the long line of Galaxy Note series. Now we are just a few weeks away from the eagerly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note20.

But before we begin, let’s do a quick throwback to the previous Galaxy Note10 as per below specs:

6.3-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2280 pixels, 19:9 ratio or ~401 ppi density

IP68 certified – dust proof and water proof over 1.5 meter and 30 minutes

Infinity-O display

Always-on display

Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Fingerprint (under display) sensor

Front/back glass (Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) chipset, Octa-core (1x2.8 GHz Kryo 485 & 3x2.4 GHz Kryo 485 & 4x1.7 GHz Kryo 485) - USA/China processor, Adreno 640 graphics and 8GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 12MP with f/1.5-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF and Dual OIS + 12MP with f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6", 1.0µm, PDAF, Dual OIS and 2x optical zoom + 16MP with f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.0µm, LED flash, auto-HDR and panorama

10MP Selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call and Auto-HDR

256GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery with Fast battery charging, Qi wireless charging and Reverse charging

Dolby Atmos sound system

Dual-sim and 4G LTE

23 rd August 2019 release date

August 2019 release date 945 USD price tag

The Galaxy Note10 is on a class of its own and still remains one of the best smartphones until now.

With such a tall order to follow, where does the Galaxy Note20 stands in the midst of things?

6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio or ~393 ppi density

HDR 10+

Always-on display

IP68 dust/water resistant for up to 1.5 meter for 30 minutes

Stylus pen with 26ms latency

Fingerprint sensor (under display, ultrasonic)

Exynos 990 (7 nm+) chipset, Octa-core (2x2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2x2.50 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) processor, Mali-G77 MP11 graphics and 8GB RAM

Triple primary camera: 12MP with f/1.8 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76", 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF and OIS + 64MP with f/2.0 aperture, (telephoto), 1/1.72", 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS and 3x hybrid optical zoom + 12MP with f/2.2 aperture, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, LED flash, auto-HDR and panorama

10MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 26mm (wide), 1/3.2", 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call and Auto-HDR

128GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot

Non-removable Li-Ion 4300 mAh battery with Fast battery charging (More than 50% in just 30 minutes), Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging and Reverse wireless charging

Android 10.0 operating system

Dual-sim and 5G connectivity

21 st August 2020 expected release date

August 2020 expected release date 999 USD estimated price tag

A quick glance through the Galaxy Note20 specs, and you will be literally blown away by it. It will be sporting a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus screen HDR 10+ display. The minimal design features a metal body elevated by exquisite details and transcendent colors. Then there’s the IP68 rating to further protect the precious smartphone.

It is further complemented by a matching S Pen with a minimal lag to it. With a tap of the S Pen, your handwriting corrects itself if you’re writing at an angle, keeping your notes legible and organized. It can even transform into text that allows you to copy and paste.

Performance-wise, the Exynos 990 paired with a very fast octa-core processor, amazing graphics and 8GB RAM; makes for a speedy Gonzales. There’s simply nothing that will step in its way or even to slow it down. The upgraded processor packs more performance into its chipset. This lets you take advantage of 5G speeds and cloud gaming — without buffering, stuttering, or a surprise appearance by that annoying loading wheel.

Moving on to the camera side of things, the 12MP+64MP+12MP camera combination is just simply amazing. Tap the shutter and record for a few seconds, then let Galaxy Note20 do the post-production work. It delivers several different formats and even suggests the best one. And for portraits, it gives you studio-level photos with a pop of color in the background. Switch to Night mode and it instantly turns multiple frames into one well-lit, clear snap. The 10MP selfie camera then makes the package complete.

With 128GB of internal storage available on the Galaxy Note20, there’s more than enough to go around for your favorite apps, games and everything else in between.

In terms of battery, the 4300 mAh battery is able to stand its ground for a full day of activities. When the time comes to plug it in, it only takes 30 minutes to get it up to more than 50% of life so you can go out there and do more.

Finally, the latest Android 10.0 operating system is running on the Galaxy Note20. And the 5G connectivity ensures the fastest connection speed available.

Conclusion:

With the Samsung Galaxy Note20 priced at just below the 1,000 USD mark, it sure is attractive for everyone eyeing a great flagship smartphone. There’s the large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen, great protection, amazing hardware, great camera setup, large battery capacity, the latest operating system and 5G connectivity; all this makes for a great combination. This is a computer suite in your pocket and next-level gaming on mobile.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 is expected to be available on 21st August for a price tag 999 USD. There are three colors to choose from, namely Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray.