LogicMonitor to host virtual event on IT alerting

Webinar will share best practices for setting network alerts and proactive monitoring
LogicMonitor, the cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and intelligence platform, is hosting an online event on May 27th aimed at educating IT administrators, managers and leaders about IT and network alerts.
The webinar, starting at 2pm AEST, will focus on best practices for optimising an alerting strategy.
Topics will include:
- Setting alert routing and thresholds
- Avoiding alert and email overload
- Learning from missed alerts
- Managing downtime effectively
The webinar will run for approximately one hour.
To register for the event, please visit: bit.ly/3cqyF45