On-Page SEO checklist that seriously boosts traffic

On-Page SEO is a process that involves technical upgradations of your website. These technical upgradations are necessary to be performed on each page of the website. These optimizations will help the website to boost their rankings and attract more relevant traffic. Here, some on-page checklists are used by the service provider.

As we discussed, On-Page SEO is one of the important factors which cannot be missed if businesses are looking to boost some good relevant traffic to their website.

Content

Content should be free from: Grammatical errors & spelling mistakes (Grammarly) Duplicate content issues (Small SEO Tools)

Content should have: Unique writing structure, capitalization, punctuation, Link formation ( Footer links, Proper Inbound links, Contact number tel links, Email links, logo (Links to home))

Text/HTML ratio – Make sure website must have 25 to 70% ratio

Does your website have legal pages? Add Privacy policies, GDPR (Cookies usage policy) and terms & conditions pages

Accessibility & Infrastructure

Is your website mobile friendly? – About 60% of traffic comes from mobile devices and nowadays, Google give more credits to those websites which have mobile friendliness

Cross browsers Compatibility – Different browsers may render your site in different ways, so it’s important to test your website in different browsers

Consistent Navigation – Make use of universal navigation for internal links. Use breadcrumbs for easy navigation from deep links

Frame/Flash – Make sure website don’t have frame and flash elements because search engine crawler can’t able to read these files. Try an alternative way to balance the website elements

Make sure images, audio and video files will work on all cross devices

Link Structure: Make sure all links should have an SEO friendly URL structure

Example: xyz.com/abc-xyz instead of xyz.com/abc_xyz

Broken Link: Make sure website doesn’t have any broken link. Check links through Dr Broken Link and Xenu

Make the most use of footer space – quick links, Contact details, copyright content (It must be updated), awards icons, social media icons

Technical SEO Check:

Page-Speed: Website must be loaded in ideal speed. Check your website page speed with GTmetrix & Google Pagespeed Insights

Meta tags: Do a perfect keyword research and make keyword strategies for keyword target. Adjust keyword density in content and keep all meta tags – Title and description according to pages

Canonical tag: Make sure website have added a canonical tag, It’s an HTML element that helps webmasters prevent duplicate content issues by specifying the ”canonical’

<link rel=”canonical” href=” www.xyz.com/ ”>

”> Header tags: Does your website have done best use header tags? H1 tag should include your best keywords and using one per page can strengthen your SEO

Image optimization: Use optimized images with image alt tags

Check out with this tool for alt tags – Ad Results & Optimizilla for image optimization

Google Analytics: Setup Google Analytics with configuring with tracking code and manage all accountable settings (HTTPS, as well as IP, exclude – Use the query “what is my IP” to get your IP address)

Google Search console: Setup Google search console to track on-page SEO factors and Google page indexing. Also, be prepared with XML sitemap configuration

Traffic monitoring: Get real-time traffic monitoring with Tawk live chat tool. Webmaster can engage with real-time visitors

