New Research report finds 97% of enterprise decision-makers believe COVID-19 accelerated companies’ digital transformation efforts. A study by leading cloud communications platform Twilio has reported a significant increase in digital innovation among companies, driven by pressures from the pandemic.

- Advertisement - - This is guest post by a free guest member, why not post your guest blog

To better understand the magnitude of COVID-19 and the lasting effect it will have on business and customer engagement, over 2,500 enterprise decision makers globally were surveyed to gauge the effect on their company’s digital transformation and communication roadmap.

The COVID-19 Digital Engagement Report is a snapshot of how businesses have addressed the complex challenges posed by this crisis and how they will continue to evolve moving forward.

The report revealed how cloud scale, speed, and agility are enabling organisations to innovate faster than ever, with COVID-19 as the digital accelerator of the decade. 97% of enterprise decision makers surveyed believe the pandemic sped up their companies’ digital transformation, while almost all companies (95%) are seeking new ways of engaging customers as a result of COVID-19.

Furthermore, 92% say transforming digital communications is extremely or very critical to address current business challenges. Previous inhibitors to innovation have been broken down, with 79% of respondents saying COVID-19 increased the budget for digital transformation.

More than half (54%) said COVID-19 propelled focus on omnichannel communications and 53% added new channels amid the pandemic. 1 in 3 companies started using live chat and IVR channels for the first time as a result of COVID-19.

- Advertisement - - This is guest post by a free guest member, why not post your guest blog

“Over the last few months, we’ve seen years-long digital transformation roadmaps compressed into days and weeks in order to adapt to the new normal as a result of COVID-19,” said Glenn Weinstein, Chief Customer Officer at Twilio.

“Cloud scale, speed, and agility are enabling organisations to innovate faster than ever. We believe the solutions being built today will be the standard for digital engagement in the future.”

See the report now and visit Twilio.com/covid for deeper insight into how businesses can build for the new normal.

News From WhaTech Staff Writers

Category: Team WhaTech Company about: WhaTech's team of professional journalists contribute content that informs and inspires. We aim to bring you the latest tech news, Software development blogs and market research report news. Join our team and make your voice heard, be part of the future of news.