How Workplace Digital Access Innovation is improving security, efficiency and user experience

As we witness a growing momentum towards seamless, unified and even hands-free experiences when using trusted identities to enter secured areas or access data and services, the combination of access control with mobile and cloud technologies is at the core of new connected workplaces.

This amalgamation enables there to be a common understanding of trusted identities so that organisations can define who individuals are and what benefits they are authorised to receive. Better still, it can incorporate everything needed to connect to and interact with a building’s other security systems, services and enterprise applications.

Building security and performance is boosted while at the same time giving users the same kind of digital experiences in the workplace as they enjoy at home.

Arriving at this point has required latest access control solutions to be built on open architectures and standard communications protocols to ensure product interoperability and flexibility, while making it simple and economical to upgrade to access control systems that can serve as the foundation for creating more connected building experiences.

A critical element in this journey is the Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) responsible for improving security while adding real-world efficiencies. Its interoperability enables organisations to integrate systems from multiple manufacturers in order to protect critical data and streamlines installations and upgrades while eliminating the expense of replacing readers if a new access control solution is implemented.

Further, OSDP improves service and maintenance by encouraging continuous monitoring of system uptime and enabling readers to be remotely configured or upgraded, which also means system administrators no longer need to physically visit and diagnose malfunctioning devices.

This protocol has become a non-negotiable - organisations that don’t move to OSDP-based access control solutions leave themselves extremely vulnerable to security threats and miss out on a number of valuable benefits.

This is because it uses Secure Channel Protocol to increase security, along with a capability that makes it possible for information to be collected, shared and acted upon (with bidirectional communication for configuration, status monitoring, tampering detection, and other important functions).

OSDP also creates an open and interoperable access control architecture and ensures that system functionality can be flexibly enhanced as needs change and new threats emerge. Installation costs are reduced through multi-drop installation, supervised connections to indicate reader malfunctions and tampering, and scalability to connect more field devices.

Many readers that don’t support OSDP can be upgraded to the capability with a solution like HID’s Bluetooth and OSDP Upgrade Kit that brings Bluetooth and OSDP capabilitites to its installed readers that don’t currently support these technologies. The Upgrade Kit is a simple plug-in module and the HID Reader Manager mobile app can upgrade readers to include both Bluetooth and OSDP support.

To meet today’s fast evolving security needs, the new generation of readers, such as HID Signo®, provides out-of-the-box support for OSDP. This signature line of HID readers supports the widest range of credential technologies, including mobile IDs via native Bluetooth and Near Field Communication (NFC) capability.

Importantly, they also employ Apple’s Enhanced Contactless Polling (ECP) to support credentials in Apple Wallet.

Today’s readers also improve security through the use of cryptographic keys on certified EAL6+ secure element hardware and offer capabilities like iBeacon support and technologies that enable them to automatically recalibrate tuning to optimise read range performance.

Building owners and managers now have the ability to future-proof access security in a way they never have before – ensuring they are equipped with the dynamic tools needed to counter new and emerging threats, and the capabilities to implement enhancements as needed in the future.