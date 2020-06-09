Top 9 Web Security Tools to Secure your App/system

Security testing is used to identify the unapproved users within some information system and make the data secure. A conscientious and well carried out security testing can help the data to be secure and remain inaccessible to the malicious viruses and threats that might want to break through it. Below are the 9 web security tools that you can use to identify unauthorized invasions into your system:

1. SUCURI

Some of the features that this tool provides are remediation of security, deployment of protection platforms, identifying security issues, continued inspection configuration, a configuration of performance optimization, and many more.

Whenever a user requests an immediate scan for his system, Sucuri scans and analyses any malware or virus that could be found within the system and clear them at all costs. In case of a hack by an outsider, it tries to enable the website back to its owners so that they can have their precious assets back.

Sucuri also advises the owner of the best security updates that the tool can go through with. Many of the malware and viruses can be fended off through this tool such as DDoS attacks, hack-proof, and also malware resistance.

2. Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP)

ZAP or Zed Attack Proxy is an open-source web application testing tool that is originally developed by OWASP (Open Web Application Security Project). It is used for many different issues when it comes to vulnerabilities on the website.

This website security testing tool can be handled equally by newbies as well as experts due to its intuitive Zed Attach Proxy, GUI.

It can not only be used as a scanner, but also as a proxy when someone has to manually test a web page. Some of the problems it exposes are SQL Injection, Private IP disclosure, Cookie not HttpOnly flag, Missing anti-CSRF tokens as well as security headers, the Session ID in URL rewrite, and many more.

3. SiteGuarding

Some issues that SiteGuarding can help you with are website blacklisting, defacement, malware, injected spam, and many more. This tool is compatible with sites like Joomla, Magento, Bulletin, WordPress, OsCommerce, and others.

Malware is also an issue that SiteGuarding can easily resolve so worry not if you have some viruses on your website.

4. Intruder

Another web security warrior, Intruder is a cloud-based issue scanner to zoom through all the vulnerabilities the entire web application has. Some of its security issue findings are misconfigurations, CMS issues, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, missing patches, and many more.

5. Mozilla Observatory

The Mozilla observatory is one of Mozilla’s minions that helps a website user to optimize the various security elements. It performs third-party tests from the SSL Labs, Security Headers, HSTS Preload, High-tech Bridge, etc.

6. Grabber

Capable of detecting various website vulnerabilities, Grabber scans and determines the point of the location where the vulnerability exists. The website vulnerability scanner can detect vulnerabilities like File inclusion, Backup file check, JS source code analyzer, Cross-site scripting, SQL injection, Ajax testing, and many more.

7. Vega

Another open-source web application scanner, Vega is also a testing platform. Security testing of a web application can be performed through this app. Offering a GUI based environment, this tool is coded in Java. Windows, OS X, and Linux support this tool.

8. W3af

Coded in Python, W3af is one of the most popular web application security testing tools. It can handle over 200 vulnerabilities some of which are Cross-site scripting, Insecure DAV configurations, Blind SQL injection, CSRF, and also Buffer overflow.

9. Probely

Probely is another virtual security specialist that can help you to manage your security team, development crew, SaaS, or even DevOps business. Its function is to identify all the vulnerabilities and locate them. This tool is however made for developers and hence only the experts can handle it.

Synopsis

Above-listed are the Top Web Security Tools that you can try out to secure your apps and sites. IF you are still not comfortable using these tools better to hire Web Development Company In India get the best of their expertise and experience.