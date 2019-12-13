Milestone Systems hires experience security professional

Milestone Systems has announced the hire of experienced security professional Brian Cross to the role of Channel Business Manager. The newly created position will see Cross working out of Milestone Systems’ Brisbane office.

With a focus on strategic partnerships and large-scale deployments, Cross will maintain a high level of involvement with end-users, the consultant community and work closely with key Milestone Systems’ Integrators to identify opportunities in new markets to pursue Milestone’s strong growth agenda in targeted territories.

Cross is well-known within the consultant community in Australia, with ten years of management experience in the Australian security industry. He arrives at Milestone from access control and secure identity giants HID Global, where he was End User Business Manager for Australia and New Zealand. Prior to that, he worked for six years at another member of the ASSA ABLOY family, Security Merchants, first as State Manager for Queensland and later as National Sales Manager.

“Brian’s role reflects our strong and consistent growth in Australia and provides senior expertise in Brisbane. We are seeing real demand for integrated solutions in Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia. As the local economy in each state evolves, this role will provide our partners and customers with a senior hire who has extensive industry experience - someone they can work with to drive their business forward,” said Brett Hansen, South Pacific Country Manager at Milestone Systems.

“I am excited to join Milestone Systems, especially at such an important juncture in the evolution of video technology,” said Cross.

“As an open platform, Milestone’s XProtect software is forming the basis of our region’s most cutting-edge solutions. Working closely with consultants, systems integrators and other trusted vendor partners to define what end users need and then to be able to provide new and innovative solutions to help their business is very compelling. As someone who thrives on building relationships and finding solutions, joining one of the world’s leading providers of open platform VMS and working within the team and community is a great opportunity.”

Country Manager Brett Hansen adds: “We are lucky to have someone with Brian’s experience join our growing team, his wide-ranging experience and network of industry contacts will prove invaluable for expanding our footprint not just in Queensland, but across the region.”