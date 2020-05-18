Bitglass and CrowdStrike launch zero-day cloud threat protection

Bitglass has partnered with CrowdStrike to provide an agentless advanced threat protection (ATP) solution that identifies and remediates both known and zero-day threats on any cloud application or service.

It also protects any device that accesses corporate IT resources (including personal devices).

While cloud applications and BYOD policies offer organisations enhanced flexibility and efficiency, they can serve as proliferation points for malware if not properly secured.

This Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) offering from CrowdStrike uses machine learning (ML) and deep file inspection to identify malware and other threats. Together with Bitglass’ Next-Gen Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), threats are automatically remediated based on pre-set policies.

Bitglass’ CASB leverages agentless inline proxies to monitor and mediate traffic between cloud applications and devices in order to enforce granular security policies on data in transit.

By incorporating CrowdStrike’s detection capabilities directly into Bitglass’ agentless proxy, the integration can identify and block malware in real time as infected files are uploaded to cloud applications or downloaded onto devices (even personal devices) --without the need for software installations.

Integration with application programming interfaces (APIs) allows for the detection and quarantining of malware already at rest in the cloud.