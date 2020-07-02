Heads up in Rental Industry with Airbnb Clone to beat Covid-19 crisis

GoferZone - Best Place To Get On-Demand Softwares To Instantly Launch Business

Airbnb ranks top because of their constant feature update which benefits both their host & guest. This business model can be customized and used in all online rental businesses with the Airbnb clone script

Lodging and rental business has shown a slight defamation in the current pandemic period. With the help of technology and standardized norms the rental and lodging business can head up now.

Let’s have a look at it

Heads Up On the Industry With Rental Software:

Cancellation – As we all are aware, the best airbnb clone offers two best booking options. One it can be instant, another one it can be requested.

In both options cancellation is instant now.

Refund – Among that two digital booking options, people can cancel the booking seamlessly. But the refund takes time. Now with the instant cancellation of booking, the refund also seems to be instant by hearing the reason for cancellation.

Rating & Review System – A trust on this virtual platform is possible with rating and review systems . Yeah!! rating and sharing feedback on the stay, host and guest checks with hygiene along with hospitality for forthcoming users.

The lodging system can enrich their rating system with security based points

Chat – Before commencing the stay, host and guest can converse through chat or call about the location and safety measures that maintain hygiene. This small move helps for a courageous trip.

If the chat system is inbuilt on the rental software, the process would be more easy.

Badge – Experienced and hygiene maintaining hosts who provide a shining example for other hosts. Once a host reaches such status, a badge will automatically appear on their listing and profile to help you identify them.

The rental business should monitor daily activities of the host once in four times a year to ensure that the programme highlights the people who are most dedicated to providing outstanding secured hospitality. Similar to the host, guests can also be awarded with a special badge based on their activities.

Online experience – Online experiences are live, along with interactive video sessions which are limited to small groups.They offer access to expert hosts, online interaction, and a great way to connect with people around the world.

Verification Of Users – Users connected to the platform are verified with ID proofs usually. But at times of this pandemic the system verifies people’s hygiene with a simple checklist or picture of them and their house is listed.

Agitated Zone – Rental system can block up government restricted zones/ hotspots. Yes, they can tie up with the government or by following the headline, these rental systems can show blocked zones on map or on search filters while guest searching.

Rented homes in such areas can be suspended and inform them with simple push notifications.

