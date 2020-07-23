How to Download YouTube Videos 1080P Quickly and Easily?

Downloading YouTube videos - both documents and even music clips - seems to be an abstraction when we have access to them, for example, via mobile internet on a smartphone. Nevertheless, it is still a popular option due to, for example, various household purposes, for which the law allows for this type of activity. Please note that downloading videos from YouTube is only allowed for personal purposes - no distribution is allowed.

There are solutions that allow you to quickly download a given file from YouTube resources for your own purposes. YouTube is a good place to share videos. Of course, you can search for the videos you want to see on YouTube and then watch them. However, due to the limitations of YouTube, you are not allowed to directly download videos from YouTube.

Fortunately, you can use a YouTube video downloader to download YouTube videos 1080P, 1440P, 2160P, etc. if available. Both desktop and online tools are available and we will show you some 2160P/1440P/1080P YouTube video downloaders that are worth trying in this post.

Desktop YouTube Video Downloader: MiniTool uTube Downloader

In this part, I will show you a powerful desktop version of YouTube video downloader: MiniTool uTube Downloader.

This is a powerful YouTube video downloader. You can even use it to search for the YouTube video you want to download and then directly download it. You can also use the URL of the YouTube video to perform a 2160P/1440P/1080P YouTube video download.

You can use this software to download a YouTube video to WebM, MP4, MP3, and WAV. It supports different video resolutions/qualities including 2160P, 1440P, 1080P, 720P, 480P, 360P, 240P, 144P, etc. and audio qualities. If there are available subtitles, you can also choose to download them.

After downloading and installing this software on your computer, you can follow these steps to download YouTube videos 1080P/1440P/2160P/….

Open MiniTool uTube Downloader.

This software has specified a default location for the downloaded YouTube videos. If you want to use another location, you can click the Hamburger button on the top-right side of the software and then select the location you want to use. Besides, you can also set the maximum current downloader according to your own requirements.

Use the search box that is next to the YouTube logo to search for the YouTube video you want to download. Select the target video from the search results. Click the Download button to continue. A small window will pop up and you can select the video format and resolution you want to download. Here we takeYouTube to MP4 1080Pas an example. If you also want to download the subtitle of that YouTube video, you need to make sure that Subtitle is checked and then you can select the subtitle version you want to download. Click DOWNLOAD to start the downloading process. When the downloading process ends, you can click the Navigate to file button to access the video storage path and then watch the downloaded video directly.

You see that it is not a difficult job to use MiniTool uTube Downloader to download YouTube videos 1080P or even higher resolution.

Except for desktop YouTube video downloader, you can also use online tools to download YouTube video with high quality. Then, I will show you some easy choices.

Recommendation: A Video Format Converter

After reading the above contents, you can see that these desktop and online 1080P YouTube video downloaders support limited video output types. If the video format you want to use is not supported, you will need to use a professional video converter to perform a 1080P video format conversion.

You can try MiniTool Video Converter, which is specially designed to convert videos and audios to the formats you want to use. This is also a free tool. You can go to the MiniTool download center to download and then install it on your computer for video conversions.

Some users wonder why Google doesn't offer YouTube downloads? The truth is, it does, but only for certain videos where the copyright holders have made it clear that they allow users to download the footage. Unfortunately, such a possibility exists in the case of only a small part of all recordings that are on Google's servers.