Quick Methods to Convert YouTube to MIDI

When you need to convert YouTube video to MIDI or vice versa, you should learn more about the MIDI file format beforehand. MIDI stands for the digital interface of musical instruments, which is a standardized way of storing data that the sequencer records and plays. MIDI files are used for ringtones, background music and even greeting cards. In this post, I will teach you how to do the conversion with 2 quick methods.

What is MIDI?

Standing for Digital Interface of Musical Instruments, MIDI is the most widely used music standard format in the arranger world. MIDI file is very small. A complete piece of MIDI music is about 10 – 100 KB, but it contains dozens of music tracks. Almost all modern music is synthesized using MIDI and sound library. In general, MIDI does not transmit sound signals, but commands.

Why Convert YouTube to MIDI?

MIDI recordings sound better than most YouTube digital video and audio files.

MIDI files take up less space.

MIDI files are compatible with more players, platforms and applications.

1. Extract Audio from YouTube

Nobody can convert YouTube to MIDI file with only one step. You have to convert YouTube to MP3, MP4, WAV, etc. first and then convert it to MIDI. As for free YouTube downloaders, MiniTool uTube Downloader is certainly the best choice.

Step 1. Download and install this free YouTube converter on your PC. Launch it to get its main interface.

Step 2. Paste the YouTube URL in the Search box and click the Download icon.

Sep 3. Select MP3/MP4/WAV as the output format, and then click the DOWNLOAD button.

Then this free YouTube downloader begins to download the YouTube video. After downloading, you can click the Navigate to file option to check the downloaded video and its subtitle file (.srt).

Pros:

Unlimited downloads.

A simple and clean interface.

No registration required.

Download subtitles automatically.

Con: Only support downloading from YouTube.

2. Utilize YouTube to MIDI Online Converters #Bear File Converter (Web-based)

Bear File Converter is a free and easy-to-use YouTube to MIDI online conversion tool that can convert lots of audio formats to MIDI, including WAV, MP3, OGG, AAC, WMA, etc. The whole YouTube to MIDI conversion process only takes 3 clicks. Just upload the YouTube file by dragging & dropping it or paste its URL to the program, click Convert and then select the Download All button.

Pros:

No registration required.

Batch converting and downloading are supported.

Support various formats.

Cons:

The upload file size can’t surpass 50M.

Ads pop up frequently.

#Conversion-tool (Web-based)

Conversion-tool allows users to convert audio files such as MP3, WAV, OGG, M4A and many other formats to MIDI. You can either enter a remote URL or a local file from your device. Note: The quality of the resulting MIDI file depends largely on the input music. The MIDI file quality can range from good quality to unusable.

Pros:

A wide range of output formats is supported.

Do not require installation.

Cons:

No batch conversions.

Login to display email notification settings.

Bottom Line

Since there is no direct way to convert YouTube to MIDI, you can try these methods to achieve this.