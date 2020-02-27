How to Take a Screen Capture of a YouTube Video

Do you need to create a still image from a YouTube video? This post teaches you how to capture a screenshot while watching a YouTube video on your computer.

When you’re watching YouTube videos, you may want to post the current image on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. So how to capture still images from YouTube videos?

Now, let’s dive into how to take screenshots from YouTube videos.

Method 1: YouTube Screenshot Generator

If you don’t want to capture the whole screen, try a YouTube screen generator!

YouTubeScreenshot.com

It’s an easy-to-use YouTube screenshot tool. With it, you can get screenshots and thumbnails from YouTube videos quickly.

If you want to save the YouTube thumbnail, scroll down the page and right-click on the thumbnail to save it.

Method 2: Print Screen

Another common way is to use Print Screen (normally labeled PrtSc on the keyboard) to capture images from YouTube videos. Here’s how:

Step 1. Play the YouTube video. When you want to take a screenshot on YouTube, press the PrtSc key.

Then it will capture the entire screen, so you’d better play the YouTube video in full-screen mode.

Step 2. Then open Word and press Ctrl + V to paste it.

Step 3. Right-click on the screenshot and choose Save as picture to save it on your computer.

Method 3: Power Button + Volume Button

Maybe you’re used to watching YouTube videos on your phone. So how to get a screen capture from YouTube on Phone? Here’s how:

Step 1. Launch the YouTube app and open a video you like.

Step 2. If you’re Android user, press and hold the Power button and the Volume down button simultaneously. For iPhone 6/7/8 users, press the Side button and the Home button at the same time. Then quickly release both buttons.

YouTube Screenshot Extension

Apart from the mentioned methods above, there are more ways that you can use to screen capture YouTube videos,

One option goes to a YouTube screenshot extension. It’s the best way to take screenshots on YouTube that allows you to get screenshots from YouTube while watching videos.

Screenshot YouTube

You can capture an image of any YouTube video with one click by Screenshot YouTube. Let’s see how it works.

Step 1. Launch the Google Chrome browser, then download and install Screenshot YouTube.

Step 2. Open the YouTube website and sign in to your account.

Step 3. Find the YouTube video you would like to take screenshots.

Step 4. Click on this video to start playing and you’ll see the Screenshot button in the lower right of the video. When you’re ready, just tap on this button to capture the current image.

This is all about the four common methods to take YouTube screenshots. If you want to make a GIF from YouTube video, try MiniTool MovieMaker released by MiniTool, we'll be talking more about it in the future posts.