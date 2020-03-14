Do’s and don'ts of creating an efficient request for proposal (RFP) for your software development project

A few decades ago, the Request for Proposals was essentially a standard practice for the custom software development services that were seeking to procure a particular commodity, service, or even a valuable asset.

Request for Proposals, used to be cumbersome, quite time consuming, and even failed to consider the future requirements of the organizations. Even though RFPs are no longer as much prevalent as they were, they are sometimes quite a necessary element for those companies looking for long-term business transactions with a particular servicing company.

In case an RFP is a requisite part of the business’s entire bidding process, you will definitely want to ensure that it is succinct, along with answering all the important questions.

It is vital to remember that your entire relationship with the software vendor in one you will essentially want to continue even past implementation complement. Basically, one that will expand as well as grow with your own organizational requirements.

You will need ongoing support along with regular software updates, and on the basis of your initial investment, the overall integration of the particular additional modules as the entire business progresses. The RFP is essentially an opportunity to share with your vendor what you are actually trying to accomplish, basically what the requirements of the SaaS product development company are along with the expectations and parameters for the software as well as time budget.

Sections of Request for Proposal

There are three vital sections of a request for a proposal.

They are:

a. Introduction

It needs to provide a brief synopsis of the history and mission of your company. It is also an opportunity to share with the particular prospects about your goals for the entire project implementation and even your vision for the future of the business.

b. Product

It needs to consists of what will actually be required for the implementation project. Essentially, how many users will require sign-in information? Certainly, what types of systems are you presently working with, and how many of these will actually be integrated with the latest software? Also, do you prefer to duly host yourself or wish to invest in customized application software or SaaS?

c. Functional Requirements

It should go into the much greater details concerning what the system should actually be able to perform and how you require it to integrate within your company. In order to achieve the best results, it is essential to do formatting in the question form and broach the different subjects of technical needs, security, reporting, and analytics, along with general functionality as well as details concerning each module that you are considering.

Do’s and Don’ts for Creating an Efficient RFP

Essentially, the more information that you offer in your own RFP, the more close you are to find the right company. That is, the provider relationship your business will essentially benefit for many years to come.

Keeping this in mind, let’s go through a few of the do’s and don’ts, which will increase your chances to achieve this.

1. Do- Always include a questionnaire where you request specifics concerning the protocol of the candidate regarding training, design, ongoing support, and the implementation process. Even include a project timeline to actually include actions both on the vendor and your part.

2. Don’t – Never assume anything or even leave requirement details out, only because you have already spoken with the company’s representative. It is an opportunity for you to actually put all of your expectations out there, and your investment is essentially a functioning, innovative, and user-friendly tool.

3. Do- You should contact a wide range of custom software development services. By casting a wide net, you ensure that you are aligned with the vendor who is most qualified to meet all of your requirements.

4. Don’t- You shouldn’t limit yourself just because one particular candidate stands out already as the most likely choice. The final choice will majorly lie in details that you hadn’t placed originally with a lot of importance.

5. Do- You should ask for references. Also, follow through by duly contacting them.

6. Don’t – Never rely solely on the reference calls. Always talk to colleagues within the industry.

Even read reviews as well as case studies. Always collect as much information as you can regarding the vendor.

7. Do- Always ask for a breakdown in the pricing. Make sure you request details concerning the cost of training, potential hardware purchase needs, licensing fees, etc.

8. Don’t- Never base your decision only on price. Certainly, the cost isn’t the only factor whenever you are seeking out for a much longer-term partnership.

There are budgetary constraints always, but it is certainly difficult to put a price on a particular tool, which will certainly help your company to achieve its fullest potential.

Conclusion

Basically, your goal is to duly identify the vendor who will be the best partner in offering you with long-term solutions for your different business challenges. Essentially, a well-thought-out proposal will provide the candidates with the necessary tools required to offer you the facts needed to choose an affordable and robust solution.