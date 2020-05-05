What are the important things in App Store optimization (ASO)?

In 2019, Mobile apps are an important means to capture leads for the organization, and for e-commerce business, it is the best way to earn more revenue. You need to showcase your app more and more to the audience and this can be done by ASO i.e., App Store Optimization.

It is the basic and essential step an organization can take to get more users.

The first and foremost thing in ASO is Spy on your Competitors. Compare your top 5 competitor’s app and its non-branded keywords. Compare your title, meta description, and content length to the top competitors and find out the reason why they are on top.

The other thing you need to notice is the number of downloads and the number of reviews of the top competitors. By doing that you will also get some idea about the preferences of the consumers so that you can better satisfy them.

When it comes to keywords, find out the top 10 keywords of the competitors, and check the frequency of the keywords in their content according to the length. Always use keywords that represent the features and benefits of an app, unnecessarily stuffing keywords would not benefit in any manner.

Be very precise about your content.

The best strategy to use keywords is to go for long-tail keywords or keyword combinations. Use low competitive keywords and should be included in the domain. Include core keywords and the main purpose of your app in a short description within 80 characters. Mention the core keywords in the first and last line of the description.

Next thing you can concentrate on the graphics and logo of the app. your logo or icon should reflect the app purpose and memorable enough by keeping the icon background simple and opaque. Use rich images for the screenshots of the app to describe the best features of the app and attract the audience easily. Pick a style or theme for your screenshots sequence. Keep on trying new things according to the Google updates.

The other thing is you can also go with A/B testing which is a store listing experiment where you can check the different versions of your app and decide which store listing, graphics, content, etc., is trending and getting more installs. You can also experiment with the order of your screenshots and with your videos.

These are the on-page factors other than that your installs and backlinks also affect the ranking of your app so get high-quality backlinks and include your brand name or app name as an anchor text. Maximize your efforts in the first week of the launch. Encourage people to make comment and reviews with the help of social media marketing.

Google Play Console provides a lot of data on the performance of your android app , with particularly useful insights on user engagement metrics that influence app store ranking. These metrics define the user experience of your app including app crashes, ANR rates, and poor reviews on google play. Quickly adapt the changes in the Google algorithm and keep yourself updated.

