Software Development Processes explores requirements engineering, architecture and design, testing, and software quality in general

Software development is much more than people know about it. This has many models and a process that developers have to follow in order to make the software according to the planned budget and time.

All the activities are done in phases or steps and developers cannot skip any of them. There might be a chance when two phases can be running simultaneously but skipping any one of them is not possible. All of them are important and all of them need attention. It is good if the roles are clear to the developers so they can do exactly what they are meant to do. It is also the duty of the senior developers and managers to convey all the details related to the project properly to the development team.

Nowadays, a custom software development company now focuses more on requirements and the design of the product and also testing and quality assurance. These four factors have changed the scenario of the software development market. There have been great effects since companies started paying attention to the requirements and design of the product and assuring the quality of the made product by removing all the possible errors.

Phases In Software Development Life Cycle

Firstly, let’s have a look at all the important phases of software development. There are 8 main stages or phases that software development services providers have to follow:

1. Requirement Gathering

2. Planning

3. Analysis And Use Case Development

4. Designing

5. Development

6. Testing (Quality Assurance By Finding Errors And Fixing Them)

7. Deployment

8. Maintenance



The main focus in this article is on Requirement Gathering, Designing, and Testing Stages as they are the ones that are changing the world of software development.

Importance of Requirement, Designing, and Testing Phase in the Software Development Life Cycle

1. Requirement

It is really important for all industry IT solutions that they analyze the requirements properly. This is the only thing that makes the whole software. Either making software for an enterprise or for the general public, it is important to know what are the requirements of the people who will use the application or the software that will be developed. Requirements are the base on which the plan for developing the software is made. There are many things that developers can never know without having a proper report of the requirements. It is something that describes the kind of features that are needed in an application, the kind of user interface it should have, the kind of content that should go on the app, etc.

Gathering requirements becomes even more important for a custom software development company. This is something that makes their whole reputation. They need to make the applications really accurate for people who hire them for developing their applications. They need to pay attention to details and for that, they need to analyze the requirements of the end-users of those applications so they can customize the application accordingly. There needs to be an analysis of what the client requires and then an analysis of what the users of the app required. Both are equally important and hence ignoring any one of them will have negative results.

2. Designing and Architecture

The design and architecture of the application or the software have very much importance. This is important so that the application looks as well as works properly. The designing of the front and the back end comes in this. The architecture of the application needs to be strong in order to make the application work smoothly. All the features need to be in the perfect alignment with each other and at places where the users can identify them without any problem. This is really important for SaaS development services and PWA development services as they are on the web and they might need to update their features more frequently. This is the reason why they need to leave more scope in the design for advancement than on-premise solutions.

These application development services have started to innovate and hence they are also finding popularity in the application development market. Many enterprises prefer them as they allow great functionality and scalability at very lower prices when compared to on-premise, native software.

This is also becoming a challenge as developers have to come up with new and innovative designs for the front-end or the user interface. That is one thing that people expect more than anything else these days. A software with a bad user-interface and frontend design will never find success in the software development services market.

3. Testing and Quality Assurance

Testing is something that makes sure that the software is free from all the errors and is working smoothly. There should be no part of the software that has any type of error. Nothing makes an application fail in the market like a bug that someone finds in it soon after it is launched. Testing the software properly is really important for industry IT solutions, this is the only thing that can ensure that the quality of the developed software is high enough that it can survive in the market.

It is important to test every single unit, and every single part of the interface so that the developers are sure that the application is working perfectly fine. Testing is something that has many stages in it. It is the importance that it has that there is a special life cycle that a software product has to go through that is known as Software Testing Life Cycle or STLC. STLC is a subpart of the SDLC and has great significance in the software development process. It is a good sign that all the people in the enterprise pay attention to it according to the importance it has.

Conclusion

This article makes it clear why software development companies want to explore Requirements engineering, architecture and design, testing, and software quality more than other phases of the software development process. The reasons are strong, and that is why it is vital that most of the software development companies follow the same exploration path, or maybe wait for the big ones to find more and then adapt their work.