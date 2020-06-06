5 Ways a Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) Software Can Change your World

Exclusive information about facility condition assessment can change today's world by nadine international

Setting the Stage

As the maintenance needs increase with a building’s age, building managers across the globe are surrounded by some difficult questions –

Are the inspections completed on time?

Are the critical items being included in the renewal?

Can facility condition assessment data be maintained live?

Can I generate custom reports?

How quickly can I justify my capital budget requirements?

And the most important, is there a way where I can find answers to all these questions in one place?

While the facilities team may work on expecting the unexpected, other departments might not be as proactive. Definitely, building managers want to put an end to these worries. But how can they do that?

Clearly, paper trails and spreadsheets make things harder. This simply brings in the inability to focus on big-picture issues and no matter how much time and effort the teams put in, badly organized data can take a toll on the decision-making process.

The Solution

It’s time to toss your paper reports!

All of your facilities-related challengescan be solved with a state-of-art Facility Condition Assessment solution. The software enables you to manage your single as well as multi-site building assessments; right from criticality assessment, funding optimization, asset tracking, facility condition index, code consulting, work order fulfillment, preventive maintenance scheduling, reporting, and analytics.

Let’s see how:

1. Better Criticality Review



The facility condition assessment reports, generally, are extra lengthy and require a lot of deep digging to access the most critical information.

An FCA software has the unique capability of providing its users a better and summarized building inspection report of the condition of the building, typically in one or two pages.

The color-coded heat map makes it easier to visually understand and prioritize the maintenance or renewal needs. This also gives you an extra edge in terms of business case development, project justification, investment analysis reports, etc.

In short, there’s no more need to read lengthy reports. One map explains it all!

2. Optimized Funding across the assets



With several buildings and respective stakeholders in place, it becomes more difficult than ever to make the best use of available funds. There is a real lack of flexibility in optimizing future funding expenditure.

The facility condition assessment FCA software applies advanced algorithms that help you justify your renewal needs and obtain funding, and maintain a balanced facility condition index (FCI) across all assets.

Furthermore, it gives you the capability to create unlimited funding scenarios for better decision making, in a scientific way. You can superimpose the scenarios that best meet your needs, prioritize your facilities based on the criticality, and build requirements that fit into your budget.

Funding optimization, after all, can’t be more simple than this!

3. Improved Asset Tracking and Management



Tracking the assets via spreadsheets and manual analysis can be extremely daunting and time-consuming, especially for a business with assets in various locations.

An automated Facility Condition Assessment software (FCA)comes along with the most important feature of managing and tracking different assets spread across various locations. On a basic level, this feature helps to track the progress of all the critical equipment across your buildings – their actual age, current health status, the due date for renewal, and much more. By doing this, you can benchmark and compare the condition of your assets in real-time.

Applying technology gives you more flexibility over building management and asset handling of maintenance and contractual responsibilities.

4. Work Order Fulfillment



Being one of the facility managers, there come several occasions in the day in and day out of your schedule when you run to an www.nadineintl.com/2019/10…new-officedesktop to complete time-sensitive work orders. And, this might have definitely left you wondering, Will my life become much simpler if all this gets automated, simplified, and controlled with facility condition assessment software?

The answer, of course, is, Yes.

Work order tracking allows you to schedule and provide the team with a planned job to ensure smooth work without delays or interruptions. Work orders can be submitted and tracked easily, allowing you to quickly gauge the costs associated with repairs/renewals of your assets.

Also, with automatic email alerts, facility teamsnever miss out on a scheduled inspection or preventive maintenance. This allows them to take full control of their tasks and constantly make improvements with facility condition assessment.

Go beyond just managing the work!

5. Preventive Maintenance Scheduling



Downtime and failure rate of your equipment maintenance can be much higher than you would expect, especially if you work in a reactive or ‘firefighting’ scenario.

Preventive Maintenance feature of the facility condition assessment FCA software allows you to streamline every aspect of your preventive maintenance program, including development, scheduling, and tracking. It enables you to generate meter-based PMs and set up PM schedules, which prevents any future failures and reduces the overall downtime.

Why all the fuss? Increase your profits by cutting maintenance costs.

So, Let’s Recap

No matter what industry your business belongs to, managing your critical assets and maintenance needs is a requisite to keep your business running optimally. And, this is only possible via right planning and course of action. A Facility Condition Assessment (FCA) software not only helps you prioritize your assets for maintenance/renewals but also reduces the cost of your operations; all because of a data-driven and scientific approach.

After all, why not trust data over instincts.



