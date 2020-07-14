Flip PDF Pro Shares Digital Yearbook Design Tips to Australian Publishers

Flip PDF Pro, a technological solution provided by FlipBuilder shares digital yearbook design tips to Australian Publishers, with an aim to optimize the online reading experience. The all-in-one flipbook software is a powerful feature-rich tool that brings in technological innovation and usability to the forefront.

Flip PDF Pro, a robust software program presents a number of design tips to improve the design of digital yearbooks, especially for the Australian publishers. It enables users to turn static PDF files into dynamic digital yearbooks with videos, photo slide shows, text, and many other elements.

Besides, Flip PDF Pro displays the digital yearbooks in a smooth manner across multiple devices and browsers.

Users are given the flexibility to introduce the photo gallery in the form of photo slideshow in the digital yearbooks with the help of a popup presentation and as viewed within the yearbook pages. This enables users to display college activity photos in an animated photo gallery or a lively YouTube video that delivers increased interaction and engagement for the viewers and readers online.

When compared with the traditional print publications, digital yearbooks are a lot more accessible and eco-friendly for all. They help to garner an added benefit and adheres to the needs of the present times.

“With Flip PDF Pro, users can enrich their digital yearbooks with the help of multimedia to present an impressive visual effect and produce an eco-friendly yearbook that is bound to win the hearts of all.

Also, it’s built with social sharing features that users can distribute and share their digital yearbooks on any device and platform with an easy sharing option”, says Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipBuilder.

The software enables users to easily convert the PDF print yearbooks to electronic yearbooks while offering the ability to be published online directly to the host. The digital yearbooks based both on Flash technology and HTML5 are compatible across all platforms and mainstream devices including web browsers, tablets, smartphones, and much more.

Individuals have the liberty to access the digital yearbooks via links on any platform, irrespective of the browser or device used.

