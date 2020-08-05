New Features and Latest Updates

15 Top React Native Features & Updates

Nowadays React Native occupy Mobile App Development industry very fast. The popularity behind the React Native is programming language, i.e.

Javascript. 92 percent use of React Native is observed in coding.

React Native App Development Company want faster mobile app development and more efficiency in coding language. It enable to update user’s mobile phone without going to the mobile store.

React Native Features:

Open Source

Like any other open source it helps to develop thousand equivalent technology, facing equivalent struggles and encountering equivalent bugs.

Backed by Facebook

Facebook invest considerable time and energy to improving bugs for several year.

Modular and Intuitive

It increase the flexibility of the project and time saving process for development of project application.

Speed Up Development

It is the most important and significant feature that make it easier to use than any other Javascript page. Thus Facebook made it easier to update web application.

Community Driven

It is the alternative search of mobile having advantages of mobile app application.

Maximum Code Reuse & Cost Saving

It develop the same code for iOS and Android save cost to its half.

Live Reload

The next step react for mobile application is Respond Native which make powerful mobile application.

Strong Performance for Mobile Environments

It make the use of GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) which is very fast accessible compare to any other hybrid technology.

Modular and Intuitive Architecture Similar to React

The modular and intuitive interface make it flexible than any other web application.

NPM Libraries Support

People who don’t have knowledge about NPM skill feel difficulties about it, but it is not difficult to research on it.

Accessibility

React Native is very accessible.

Migration

The android ecosystem for the React Native 0.60 is automatically migrate to AndroidX.

Start Screen

For consumer friendly application it launch version 0.60.

Project Extractions

It clearly develop Lean Core projects.

Autolinked Native Modules

It easily update the group

