The Best Converters to Help Convert MOV to MP3

MP3 audio format is the most popular format for saving audio. Almost any player on any platform can open mp3 files. The compressed audio is quality loss, however the loss is negligible for the typical user, and the file size is usually smaller than the original files. When it comes to MOV, you may consider converting this audio format to MP3 for all purposes.

Convert MOV to MP3?

MOV is a format developed by Apple and used to store movies and other video data. It is compatible with both Windows and Mac. However, Windows Media Player can only open early versions of the format. If you have versions 2.0 and above, you'll need Apple QuickTime Player or you can convert it to another format compatible with your player, in this regard, I will introduce the top best MOV to MP3 converters in this post.

Why Convert MOV to MP3

To extract audio, classic dialogue, background music from MOV format videos for ringtone production or language listening exercises.

Not all media players, devices, online file storage services and websites support the MOV format. Converting the MOV file to a supported format is the best solution.

The Best MOV to MP3 Converters

How to convert MOV to MP3? Nowadays, more and more free video converter tools are coming up and claiming that they can convert countless formats with powerful features. However, the truth is most of them have restrictions like this or that, such as time-consuming, file size limitation, quality loss, or converted files with watermark. So here I’d like to recommend an almost perfect tool - MiniTool Movie Maker, which will never let you down.

#Top 1. MiniTool Movie Maker

MiniTool Movie Maker, developed by MiniTool, is a free MOV to MP3 converter.

It supports to input various file types: video (MKV, RMVB, 3GP, MOV, FLV, MP4, MPG, VOB, WMV), photo (JPG, JPEG, BMP, ICO, PNG, GIF), and audio (WAV, MP3, FLAC, M4R).

#Top 2. HandBrake

HandBrake, a multi-platform software that runs seamlessly on Windows, Mac and Linux systems. Any multimedia files that do not have any copy protection on the PC, DVD or Blu-ray Disc can be added to this program and converted. Additional features include high-quality conversion, batch scanning, queuing of encodes, video filters for file editing, live static and video preview, chapter markers, and others.

#Top 3. Convertio

Convertio is a free-to-use online conversion tool known for its quality conversion and broad support for output formats. In addition to video formats, your MOV file can also be converted to a variety of audio and image formats. Online, local, as well as files on cloud storage can be added to the program for the conversion process. Maximum of 2 files can be processed at a time, and you can save the converted file to your system or Dropbox or Google Drive.

#Top 4. Freemake Video Converter

Freemake Video Converter is a free MOV video converter developed with no hidden costs and restrictions. It is a qualified alternative to paid products. With this software, you can import various video and audio formats and convert them to any other supported formats. Simple video editing tools like trimming, adding subtitles, and others are also supported by it. This tool provides a unique and excellent user experience.

#Top 5. CloudConvert

Cloudconvert is an excellent online file converter that supports conversion between more than 200 different formats. You can easily convert videos to MP3 format using this online file converter. In general, the default setting for MP3 files is approximately 250 kbps VBR encoding. You can change it to a 320 kbps bit rate. There are also advanced settings such as trimming, audio bitrate, channel, frequency and normalization.

#Top 6. Convert.Files

Convert.Files is a free online converter, supporting to convert MOV to MP3 Mac and Windows without downloading any applications to your computer. It is very easy-to-use and supports a wide range of formats for conversions. For converting MOV to MP3, you just need to upload the MOV file, choose your output format as MP3, and then convert it. The conversion will be finished in a few seconds and you will get a download link of the converted MP3 file after that.

