How to Color Correct Video?

Color correction is a very interesting stage of work on film material. Contrary to appearances, it has a huge impact on its reception. After all, you can change the color tone of the material recorded by the camera and such a process is called color grading. But you may also want to make the colors as natural as possible. This step is called color correction.

What Is Color Correction

Maybe you think that color correction is the same as color grading. Well, no, color correction is the unification of existing colors in video content, color correction is the process used to balance the colors throughout the video. It is used for making all the colors appear in harmony, with the proper temperature, matching the scene in the video lens with the appearance when viewed from the human eye. With the naked eye in hot or cold light, the white object is always displayed in white. But for the camera, if you don't set it to the appropriate white balance, it may appear blue-white, yellow-white or actual white.

Choose the Right Color Correction Software

For beginners and semi-professionals, we don't recommend using this highly specialized software. Consider your own conditions and then choose the most appropriate software based on availability and functionality and price.

The Best Color Correction Software

there are still lots of easy-to-use video color editors for your reference in addition to those professional yet complex color correction software like Premiere Pro.

Although they don't have as many features as those professional color correction software, you can easily correct video color in seconds.

The most recommended here is MiniTool Movie Maker released by MiniTool. This is an extremely friendly video editing software. Even if you have little experience with video color correction, this easy-to-use video editor can help you break the monotony.

#MiniTool Movie Maker

This free color correction tool helps you adjust the color of your videos easily and quickly because of its simple operations as well as powerful functions. In general, even a new user can easily correct color via this tool because it offers wizard-like and simple interfaces. If you're looking for a free program that you can use to your advantage, this is the one for you.

Step 1. After downloading and installing MiniTool Movie Maker, select Full-Feature Mode to enter the main interface and click Import Media Files to import your video.

Step 2. Drag and drop the video to the timeline or click + to add it to the timeline.

Step 3. Double click the target video on the timeline and the video editing window will pop up. To change the color correction settings, just left-click the indicator and move it to the left or right along the slider. When releasing the mouse button, the respective value will be set.

Step 4. You can immediately see the result in the preview window. If you don't like the result, you can click theReset button to cancel all the changes. If you are satisfied, just click OK to save the changes to your video and back to the main interface.

Step 5. Now you've finished correcting the video color. Press the Play icon and go over the whole video though the previewing window. If all things are right, hit the Export button to enter the export window, where you can give a name to your video, choose the output format, select the store destination, and even select the resolution as you like. At last, click the Export button again.

After exporting the video to your device, you can share it to video-sharing sites like YouTube and Facebook.

#Filmora Video Editor

Filmora Video Editor is also one of the best options to meet your satisfaction. Because this program requires no professional skills in video editing or video grading. That means, you can handle this video color correction software to change video color without any knowledge and techniques. This color correction tool will help you correct color, adjust brightness, contrast, saturation and more on your videos with few clicks. 200+ filters and overlay effects to change the video color as you like.

#DaVinci Resolve

DaVinci Resolve can also be used as video color correction software. Its Color tab provides a variety of tools like color match, color wheels, curves, and windows. If you're just getting started, this will be a great program to show you how color correction changes images or frames. Some advanced features are also embedded in this application, but requires in-depth knowledge about the app and proficient video making skills. The program is very popular among professional filmmakers and video enthusiasts. But the price is very high.

#ApowerEdit

ApowerEdit comes with a built-in color correction tool that can be used to change the video color. All you have to do is drag the slider in the Edit panel. The player will allow you to preview the video while correcting the color. You can adjust the contrast, saturation, brightness and hue of the video to any degree.

Color Correction vs Color Grading

Color grading offers great possibilities in post-production, thanks to which you can get a cinematic look of your materials. There are a lot of ready-made "presets" available on the web, i.e. settings that reflect specific movie arrangements (the colors used in a given movie).

In Conclusion

Color correction and color grading. These processes don't sound complicated because it can't be difficult to set nice colors. Unfortunately, this process is not easy to do, you will need a lot of time to do it properly. Especially if you are a layman. You will also not avoid mistakes. Therefore, at the very beginning, try to make slight changes to the colors and don't go overboard too much. I am attaching a page where you can download free MiniTool MovieMaker, of course if you need them.