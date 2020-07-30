How Can I Add Background Music to A Video for Free?

Would you like your video to be enjoyed more? Placing music under the soundtrack is one of the simplest steps that can make your video more attractive. How to do it? Here are the ways you can effortlessly modify the background sound of any video.

Music in a video is extremely important. It gives the clip the appropriate character, mood, and emphasizes the director's intentions. With internet videos, there is usually no time or budget to compose music and have it recorded in a professional studio. Fortunately, there are many websites that allow you to buy music for your video project.

Why Add Music to Video?

When you go to the cinema to watch a film, you will hear music from the film from time to time. So why they add music to video? What're the benefits of background music?

Background music will help audiences feel more engaged when they watch videos. Using suitable background music will enhance your video. Background music can heighten the atmosphere, render emotions and improve the artistic quality of video products. Listening to background music improves people’s mood and enhance their performance in creative works. Listening to background music may remind you of something in your old memory. Background music can attract more viewers to watch your video.

How to Add and Edit Music in Video?

To make audiences feel engaged in your video and increase viewers, you need to add background music to video now. Here introduce three ways to add music to video free. You can add music to video on computer and even on YouTube.

How to add music to video and edit it on computer

Adding music to a video gives you a sense of true essence and memories of the moment you captured.

When creating a slide show, it's best to add music. Photos from holidays, birthdays, weddings or anniversaries can be displayed on a larger screen. It really isn't that hard. All you need to do is have the right tool to help you add music to your videos. Since there are many video editing software on the market, here recommend you a free video editor without watermark – MiniTool Movie Maker.

When it comes to add background music and edit it, this free video editor can not only help you mute the original track in the video, but also allows you to add different music to different video clips.

Add music to video

To add music to video, take the following steps below.

Step 1: Download and install MiniTool Movie Maker.

Step 2: Launch this tool and close the pop-up window to go to its main interface.

Step 3: Click on Import Media File frame to import the video you want to add background music, then drag and drop the video to the timeline.

Step 4: Click Import Media Files to import the background music you like, then drag and drop the music to the timeline.

Tip 2: Add different music to different video clips

After splitting the video into serval parts, you may wonder how to add background music to a video clip.

Step 1: Choose the music, drag the playhead to the right place and click the scissor icon on the playhead to split the music. Then right-click on the unwanted part and select Delete option from the drop-down list.

Step 2: Do the same steps to add music to video, and repeat the last step to edit music.

Step 3: If you want to make fade-in and fade-out effects, right-click on the music and select Edit to fade in and fade out music.

Step 4: When all is done, tap on Export in the toolbar, then click on Export in the pop-up window to save this video.

On Youtube

If you are going to publish your video, it may be a good idea to edit it directly on the YouTube page . The YouTube Studio tool allows you to make simple modifications to the video material, including changing the soundtrack. To add music to a video, you must first upload the file to YouTube servers. You must remember that adding it to the website does not mean that anyone except us will be able to watch it.

Follow the steps below to add mp3 to video on YouTube.

Step 1: Open the browser and sign in to YouTube to access its homepage.

Step 2: Go to YouTube Studio (beta) page by clicking your profile picture in the top-right corner of the screen and selecting the YouTube Studio (beta) option from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Tap on Videos in the left panel, you will see all your uploaded videos included unlisted and private videos are listed here. Then choose the video you would like to add music.

Step 4: Select the Editor option in the side bar at the left and it will bring you to the editor page.

Step 5: On this page, find the audio icon and click on the arrow icon to expand it. Then choose the AUDIO option to add mp3 to video.

Step 6: Choose the audio as you like and click on ADD TO VIDEO to add music to video.

Final words

Finding the right music for your video can take a long time. There are many places with free music for videos. It is worth spending time on appropriate research to find the perfect background music for our production.