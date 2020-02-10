This Software Update Can Save You Thousands of Dollars

MakeWebBetter today released Ontraport WooCommerce Integration Pro Version 2.0, a powerful marketing automation tool that creates and syncs your sales and contacts records over Ontraport CRM. And helps you track and map your entire customers’ journey with ease.

Carefully designed and tested for eCommerce merchants, teams and individuals, Ontraport WooCommerce Integration Pro has been shown to dramatically improve overall business conversions and customer experience. This software gives an easier way to lessen your marketing efforts by automating menial marketing tasks, gives convenient shopping experience to customers and reduces the abandoned cart rate of your WooCommerce store.

New And Powerful Features:

Create and sync contacts records over Ontraport CRM in real-time.

Smooth contact tracking with adding tags on every purchase.

Advanced custom fields to take full control of your WooCommerce.

Manage all the abandoned carts with real-time Abandoned cart syncing.

Map your customer’s journey with Campaigns/ Sequences on Ontraport based on the products purchased.

Easy One Click Sync to sync your WooCommerce contact and sales records over Ontraport CRM.

Productive Benefits:

Save Your Time In Menial Tasks. Sell More, Work Less.

Build Your Smart Store With Smart Automation.

Work With Accurate And Real-Time Data.

Absolutely No Coding Experience Required.

A Convenient Shopping Experience To Customers

More Conversions and Fewer Bounce Backs.

Availability:

Live Product Update is available on the MakeWebBetter site. Here

Learn More About The Product - Here