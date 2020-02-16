The Role of WordPress in the Era of Digital Commerce

Let's see how to combine content and Commerce using WordPress as a CMS to stay ahead in the global economy in this era of Digital Commerce.commas-right

In the beginning, WordPress was a blogging tool. When you needed to host a blog under your website (there was no WordPress.com back then) you would download the PHP installation files from the WordPress.org website onto your computer and then, using an FTP program, you would upload the file to your server and run the setup file. In the early ages of WordPress development, it was just taking 20-30 minutes to set up a basic blog.

Since the early days, WordPress has grown phenomenally. It is not just used to host blogs. WordPress right now has 61.8% of the CMS market share . Near the edge of 2019, 35% of the Internet was standing powered by WordPress.

Blog Vs. Website CMS

CMS is a software that can be installed on a server to build and manage a complete website.

It has user engagement functions that provide a framework and interface to create new pages.

The blog is different from the website.

On the website, the homepage is a single page that displays the most essential information for your visitors.

It’s not necessary to update your website frequently, but the success of your blog depends on how many times it is updated to maintain SEO and user engagement.

Why WordPress!

Earlier WordPress was built to manage blogs with the installation of PHP files on their servers.

It is an Open-source application where many PHP programmers pitched it and evolved WordPress in a complete system for website management.

A great part of WordPress is that you can keep front and back end separate. You can change the design and layout of your website and blog according to the theme.

Besides that, Numerous plug-ins can assist you in extending the functionalities of your WordPress installation.



