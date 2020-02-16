How to Outsource Web Development in 2020

Outsourcing has become a global trend today. The industries where outsourcing doesn’t make sense are almost gone. Especially, it is a popular option to build an MVP. Since digital progress leads to the necessity of showing an online presence, web development is a must-have. But not every company has time, people and money resources to hire someone to build a website in-house. Thus, web development outsourcing becomes an opportunity for every business.

Large businesses have been www.statista.com/topics/…-worldwide for many years. Today, technological progress makes it accessible for small businesses as well.

The 2019 research shows that 55% of companies outsource the development of applications.

Starting your own web outsourcing journey from scratch may be challenging. This article is to help you outsource web development wisely and effectively.

I will explain the importance of outsourcing, how to outsource web development and find an outsourcing service provider.

We will also take an in-depth look at the main regions and countries you can outsource web development to, and explore their prices and advantages.

Why Do Companies Outsource?

While the main reasons for outsourcing may vary depending on the field of the company’s specialization, there are three ultimate motives.

According to Deloitte’s research, the primary reason for a company to outsource jobs is to save costs (59%). The second reason is that outsourcing allows companies to focus on their core competencies (57%).

47% of companies outsource to solve capacity issues.

Among other reasons why companies outsource is an ability to have access to intellectual capital.

Specifically referring to outsourcing website development, this option gives small and medium-size businesses an ability to use the technologies without building them from scratch.

The need and importance of outsourcing is hard to overestimate. It provides access to a larger pool of talents while giving entrepreneurs an ability to cut labor costs.

With outsourcing growth expected, 72% of IT companies are already outsourcing.

You can be a nontechnical founder with a groundbreaking idea. But to build a web or mobile application, you will need a team of developers anyway.