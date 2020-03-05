Different Methods of Solving WordPress Error 404

Here is the brief information about WordPress 404 errors. We have given the common reason behind the 404 error and also suggested some best possible solutions to rectify this error.

The WordPress site may encounter a 404 error. WordPress is a popular content management system, which is a forum for blogs and websites. It has its integrated rewrite range which is a small fraction of the permalink section.

Varied options to Solve WordPress Error 404

You need to figure out the reason for WordPress Error 404 on the website. It could be the problem of WordPress itself or a web server.

Create a test file

Go to FTP and create 2 files at root folder [/var/www/abc.com/] for testing reason

1. Generate an HTML file that should name test.html and has the phrase It worked” in it

After you upload it in the abc.com/test.html and if you find “It worked,” it means the server is dealing out-static file appropriately so that it can be an issue in WordPress

2. You need to create a PHP file name and give it a name test.php which will include the below code

<?PHP echo 'It works in PHP'; ?>

When you finish upload to your xyz.com/test.php. If it indicates “It works in PHP,” then it means the PHP is working accurately, so it might be a problem in WordPress.

Rectifying 404s in your WordPress

WordPress generates a rewrite option that allows controlling “pretty URLs.” Or permalink

Category modification, custom post types, and inaccurately coded plugins can damage the permalink structure, and it can cause WordPress 404 error, rewrite permalinks of the website that denotes the right service name, and slug in the URL. Reset permalink by navigating WordPress Dashboard → Settings → Permalinks: Click “Save Changes.”

After that, inspect your URL whether the issue is resolved, and it does, then it was the improperly coded permalink that causes a 404 error.

Search for static file

In case there is no issue because of permalinks, then you need to find a static file. Open files in FTO client and check that the data is available there.

For example, if xyz.com/wp-cont…icture.jpg is causing 404 error, then you should

Go to FTP client and then go to file location

Check that file is present there

If it not available then you have detected the cause of 404 errors

In case, if the file is available, but it still causes a 404 error, so you need to find whether the issue falls because of WordPress or Web server. You can set an error log in the Wp-config.php folder and put an error log by putting code.

define('WP_DEBUG', true );

And it will help you to detect errors and also help in finding the cause.