What To Do When You Face WordPress Image Upload HTTP Error

This press release will give you information about the image uploading error, it causes and best possible solutions. Read this carefully and it will help you to counter the image uploading error.

During a round table, the discussion takes place in Chicago, people from WordPress fraternity were discussing different topics. It was about the discussion on WordPress image upload errors. Members decide on the announcement of different causes and solutions for this error. Here are the details.

WordPress is like a familiar forum for people who want to make their website.

Though WordPress has influence people to choose its services, that doesn’t mean it is flawless. The user faces several errors from time to time. One of the most general errors users face is WordPress Image Upload HTTP Error, and this happens when users try to upload the image on the site.

We should know the reason for HTTP Image Upload Error in WordPress and here are some reasons

The error may be for short term, so wait for 10-15 minutes and see if the error is existing or not

The problem may be in the image size and format, try image of required size and format

PHP limit of the website has exceeded which becomes the reason for image upload error

Solutions

Change your image editor library:

PHP is using 2 modules for image uploading GD library and Imagick.

Check which of this image uploader is used by your WordPress site. GD library is a default image uploader, so you should consider that one.

Make changes in .htaccess file

The Imagick use server resources, several hosting servers provide limited Imagick’s facility. This made the user can upload several images in multiple threads. But this could lead to image uploading results. Put following code in .htaccess file for resolving this error

SetEnv MAGICK_THREAD_LIMIT 1

PHP memory needs to increase

The limit of PHP memory exhausted which is the reason for image uploading error. Increase PHP memory by placing code in wp-PHP-config file

function wpb_image_editor_default_to_gd( $editors ) {

$gd_editor = 'WP_Image_Editor_GD';

$editors = array_diff( $editors, array( $gd_editor ) );

array_unshift( $editors, $gd_editor );

return $editors;

}

add_filter( 'wp_image_editors', 'wpb_image_editor_default_to_gd' );

The successful uploading of this code surely resolves this issue. Check other errors like 500 internal Server Error comes to your website. Communicating with WordPress customer care team is an intelligent decision.

Summary

