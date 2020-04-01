Significance of Error Log in the WordPress Website

You surely want to know the reasons and location of errors on your WordPress website. Enabling WordPress error log is the finest idea to keep tracking of errors. This is also known as the debugging method. You need to place some syntax in the Wp-config-file of WordPress located on the rot directory.

A seminar held in December 2019 for WordPress benefits and error tool place in Chicago. There were several WordPress developers, Digital marketers, and the Official WordPress help desk team was present. In that seminar, several points were discussed. One of the crucial points that you might want to know is about WordPress error logs . Many people among us don't know the term error log

Well, the WordPress error log is all about recording and restoring errors of the website whenever any error arrives in it. These errors can come through plugins, themes, server errors, WordPress 404 error , WordPress white screen of death error, and many more. The error log is generally placed on the website to track the errors of the website. It gives the user an explanation of why errors have occurred and the right location of errors. It helps the user to detect errors and plan troubleshooting according to it.

You can enable the WordPress error log by applying with simple steps:

Gets access to the website's file using FTP credentials or CPanel admin details

Editing your WP-config.php file located in the root folder of the website

Search existing WordPress error log or enable new error log in the website

In WP-config.php file, do right click and choose Edit/view option

Then after you must find the writing piece that contains.

* That's all, stop editing! Happy blogging. */.

Write down the code mentioned juts after this sentence

define( 'WP_DEBUG', true );

This code indicates WordPress to activate debugging mode. This code may already be written on your website with the command of false. You need to change false into true.

You also need to add one more line after the above code

define('WP_DEBUG_LOG', true );

This recent code of line allows WordPress to track errors through the log. Both these code help in tracking errors as well as make your website in debugging mode. After pasting thee tow codes on the WP-config.php file, click on save changes option and upload site.

Source URL:

News From WordPress Error 500

Category: Web Design & Development Company about: We have a professional team of Web Development & Designing with more than five years of experience. We are here to help you! If you are facing any type of errors at your WordPress site. we offer unmatched value to its clients based on its unique mix of skills and many years of experience in both web designing and Development.We have a proven track record and happy customers in the USA.