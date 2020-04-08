19 Tools And Resources to Build an MVP From Scratch

How much does it cost to build an MVP? 10, 20, 30, or even 100 thousand dollars? The answer will surprise you. When you are planning a budget for an MVP, you include a lot of costs: team, quality, marketing, and so on. And of course, the higher the quality of the product, the higher the price. But what if there is a very limited budget, and you still need to is develop a product? A thorough product research guarantees success to your entrepreneurship. Coming up with a product idea is only halfway down the road. Build your application without a single line of code, using 19 MVP tools.

Customer Interviewing Tools

In today’s realities, to identify the problem and offer an alternative or more attractive way to solve this problem is not enough.

The essential requirement for an exceptional startup is the ability to prove that the problem is in demand. It should be so high that the offered solution would surely find a response among the target audience.

It would be best if you made sure that users solve this problem. It will be the confirmation that the problem exists.

For this reason, the first thing an entrepreneur should do is to validate an idea.

To validate an idea you need Customer Interviewing Tools.

What is an MVP Landing Page

Also, you need MVP Landing Page because of the main reasons:

It helps with statistical information about customers’ bounce rate.

It serves as a lead generation page.

It shows your product idea.

It allows customers to interact with your product.

It is also essential to have some form of offering for the user and an “ask” feature. It helps to clarify the product viability, as you can see in the MVP landing page examples below.

As you can see, landing pages for an MVP is a powerful tool you can use to attract a target audience to your product or service.

While creating an MVP landing page may sound like a walk in the park, it’s not a simple process. It is a meticulous action that requires a good grasp of basic design, user experience, and content creation.

As noted above, a good landing page should be well-designed and eye-catching. To achieve this, you can use tools to create your landing page.

MVP Prototyping

You need to lay down a basic form of an MVP and structure before it’s developed for the test market. An MVP prototype is a concept idea of your desired minimum viable product that you intend to test in the market. It’s what you will use to create your MVP. It showcases what the MVP will look like before it’s launched.

MVP design

After designing your prototype, you need to design the MVP.

The MVP application design should be easy for prospective customers to interact with. Ideally, it shouldn’t need coding skills.

The MVP design is a fundamental aspect that should not be overlooked. Otherwise, it may lead to the failure of the product even before it’s launched.

Therefore, you should select the MVP design tool carefully and wisely. It is especially important if you’re looking for no-code design tools.

What are MVP no-code tools

If you’re not a skilled coder or you want the simplicity of using MVP creator tools, there are a few no-code tools you can use. Their functionality is somewhat limited. But they are handy, cheaper, and can deliver just as good MVPs as coded ones.

