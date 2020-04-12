Introduction to WordPress Error 500 and Its Possible Solutions

This introduction is all about HTTP error 500 WordPress. In this information, the user can understand the reasons for the internal server errors and different solutions for them

1. Eliminate all plugins

Third-party plugins are the most usual cause for 500 internal server error WordPress because they may be flawed plugins. Sometimes plugins are not similar in temperament that causes server error. To check if a Plugin responsible for the error is to eliminate all plugins from the website. To remove plugins from the website, you can visit the dashboard and search the plugins and deactivate them.

2. Upload core files again in the WordPress

The default files, such as WP-Admin and WP-Includes, need to be reinstall to fix the internal server error 500 issues.

The core files usually don’t create any problem with the website. It means if the user reinstalls the default file, then it will help users to solve the error. The corrupted file needs will be replaced automatically with the new core file.

3. Build a New. htaccess file

You can find the .htaccess file on the root folder of the main server of the website. There is an FTP login required to locate the important file of WordPress. Connect FTP login with the help of Host Name, password, and all that. Find the .htaccess file and rename that file with another name. Save changes and refresh your site, and see if the error is resolved. After that, create a new file and upload it to the server. Remove the old file.

4. Boost up the WordPress PHP Memory Limit

Often HTTP error 500 WordPress happens because the PHP memory reached its limit. Boosting PHP memory of the website might help in troubleshooting the error. Login to the FTP credentials and navigate to the php.ini and increase the default limit to the limit that you want. You can increase limit by pasting the code memory_limit = 256M in php.ini file, define('WP_MEMORY_LIMIT', '256M'); in wp-config.php file and php_value memory_limit 256M in .htaccess file.

