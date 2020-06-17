Responsive Web Design Tips & Tricks

Now those days are gone when web developers would design and develop websites for desktop screens,Responsive web design has become a need of the moment especially for businesses trying to draw the attention of mobile users. So here are 7 tips and tricks for responsive web design-

Now those days are gone when web developers would design and develop websites for desktop screens, as now, the expansion and demand of mobile websites are forcing web developers across the world to design websites that can run on various devices.

Responsive web design has become a need of the moment especially for businesses trying to draw the attention of mobile users. In one line, responsive web design is an approach or strategy that allows developers to work with design and code that can effectively respond to the screen of various devices. This enables web developers to provide the best viewing experience to the users.

Today, more than 75% internet users browse websites through mobile devices, hence we can say that responsive web is something we need today and even, the trend is going to stay here. So here are 7 tips and tricks for responsive web design-

1. Plan Your Design

The number of mobile internet users has exploded and now you can hardly think about developing websites accessible only on the larger devices, like desktops and laptops. A responsive overview of your website is extremely important along with flexible layouts that will come with a flexible grid and capable of resizing the resolution to any size.

Whenever planning for your website design, keep a few aspects like media queries, viewport, and flexibility of media, as such the efficiency of such things to help you to build a perfect responsive website.

An example of a media query looks like this:

@media screen and (min-width:500px) {

your CSS rules here

}

2.Start with Mobile-First Approach

Understand that people will use websites differently on desktop computers than on mobile devices. The number of mobile internet users has surpassed the number of people who use the internet on their desktop in 2016 and now you can imagine the number of mobile internet users in 2020. Thus, whenever you will think about developing a website, you have to start with a mobile-first approach. Responsive design allows developers to design websites adaptable to all screen sizes and devices. A mobile-friendly website will display the content including images and videos in a way that users feel comfortable with.

3. Make Proper Planning of Content

This is one of the most important tricks for responsive web design developers can follow. Content is one of the key aspects of responsive design and if you can organize your content in a way that suits the screen of mobile devices and encompasses a strong structure, it will improve the users' experience.

Remember, your content is like a story you want to tell your target audience. Media queries is another aspect you have to take care of when planning content, as your content should be capable of responding to different conditions and devices. So follow this responsive web design clever tips and techniques to create appropriate content for mobile friendly websites

4. Be Careful with the Navigation

The navigation is the most important part of any website. It serves as a roadmap for your website visitors and allows them to easily access other pages on your website. Remember that you are designing a website for the screens having varied sizes and you have to be aware of the limitations each size has. On desktop versions of your site, your navigation will usually have visible links to all the pages. On mobile, the regular practice is to use a hamburger icon and hide the links behind it.

So you can use menu icons paired with text, collapsible menus, in-page links and dropdowns to make it easy for the users to find the content they want. Hidden navigation can be an option for you but they will make it a bit tricky for the users to discover them. Follow this tip for responsive web design and make sure that your pages are accessible.

5. Use Optimized Images

Images play an important role in your website's design. as web developers use them to make their websites visually attractive. Images allow users to visualize the products or services they are looking for. Thus, it is very important for you to use optimized images and get a satisfactory response from the users.

Use images with an appropriate format like JPG and PNG - 8 for logos or icons. Make sure that images you are using are optimized for different mobile breakpoints so that there will not be any bandwidth or scaling issues.

6. Optimize Typography

When it comes to text, Typography matters a lot for designing a responsive website. When designing for responsive website design, make sure you have scaled the line-height, font size and width of the web pages so that they fit different screens well.

Remember, if you use a large font size, it will improve the readability for the users. You can use a range of 16px for website's body print and then adjust them according to the font's design.

Spacing can be a key factor in the process of developing a responsive site for smaller screens. So, be careful about the amount of line height. Too much use of line height will spread out the texts in space, while too little can make it look like a crowd of words. So, try to make it between 1.25 and 1.5 rang to make the text visually better.

7. Website Speed

Speed is going to play an important role in the process of delivering an ideal website for mobile devices. Good Site speed does not only improve users' experience but also help the website to rank high on the search engine.

If you are planning to develop a multi-device website with great site speed, you have to keep a few aspects in mind. Creation of content, content structure, page structure, styling, viewpoint and break point, the width of the design, headlines, padding and text size are some of the parts of responsive web development you have to organize and adjust according to your objectives.

These are some tips and tricks you can apply for responsive web design. However, quality web design will require the hand of experienced professionals and if you are looking for a high-quality outcome, hire professionals from one of the best responsive website designing company. They will ensure to follow all these tricks for responsive web design and eventually, will result in more leads, conversions and sales.

