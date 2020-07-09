How To Choose Between CMS And PHP For Website Development

There are two main ways in which businesses develop their websites. One is by using PHP and the other is by using CMS. Hypertext preprocessor, i.e. PHP, is one of the best server-side scripting languages and is used extensively for custom web development.

It is a veteran language and has a lot of features and functionalities that help developers to meet the expectations of their enterprise. CMS or Content Management System is a type of website development application through which businesses can manage their content by themselves. It is really easy to create, manage, and grow a website.

This article will explore which one of them will be better for website development. The time has changed, the websites have changed and so has the way through which they are being developed. This has provided an opportunity for web developers to explore different development frameworks and styles. Here let’s explore CMS and PHP, two of the most used web development frameworks of this time.

Comparison Based On Different Aspects

Both frameworks allow developers to use different functionalities and designs.

There is a certain uniqueness in the websites that are developed by them. CMS can produce websites that have more use of content rather than other components. But when companies hire PHP developer, they can embed different components into a website. Because of this, it is important to compare both the frameworks on the basis of four different aspects. All four of the aspects that are mentioned below are managed differently in both of these frameworks:

Security

Websites need to be secure. The internet has become a place where information is not safe. There are many hackers who try to hack into websites for their personal benefits or because they are paid by some other website to do so. This is because of personal interests and competition that is increasing in the market. That is why custom web development needs to be done in a way that all the information stays safe.

Talking about CMS, it is open-source and the code is available to everyone. There are many communities that make plugins for the framework. There are things that make this language vulnerable to many threats but because of that, developers try to develop newer plugins. These new plugins are made with safer codes so that no one can break into the framework and affect the integrity of the development platform. A CMS development company needs to make sure that all the plugins and features that they are using to develop a website are properly safe.

In comparison to CMS, the websites that are developed with the help of PHP are more secure. The reason for this is that they use custom codes for the development of different websites. Two websites will never have the exact same codes because of custom development. The requirements and the goals are different for every website and that makes their codes different. There are many features on the websites too that protect them against common threats on the internet.

Flexibility

This is the flexibility in the development of the website. This is the time in which every business wants a customized website. That makes them look different and attracts more customers. Also, the goals of every organization are different and hence they have different plans for how they want their website to function. To develop a flexible website, its framework needs to be flexible. There are various integrations that are needed.

Even though CRM websites have different functions that can be used by developers or owners, they don’t provide as much flexibility as the PHP framework does. This is the reason why enterprises want to hire a PHP programmer instead of CMS when they want flexibility in development.

Upgrades

Requirements of a business and the demands of their customers and website visitors keep changing. Because of this, it is really important to use a framework that allows developers to upgrade a website without using a lot of codes. CMS has updates for itself almost every other month. This is why websites can also be updated with the latest upgrades that are available. This will keep websites working at the best of their capacity and will also give a better experience to the users.

PHP also provides upgrades for different parts of features of websites developed using their frameworks but they might come in the interval of several months, sometimes as long as 6 months. With CMS, the updates might be regular but they are small changes that are required to be made a lot of times and the difference with PHP is that the updates are significant. Companies hire PHP developer to make websites that have detailed features, it takes time to upgrade them.

This feature is decent in both CMS and PHP and it depends on the type of the company that wants a website, and whether they want to upgrade their features every month or once in several months. This is why giving a verdict might not be the right thing to do.

UX (User Experience)

CMS is developed for website managers. With these websites, it becomes really easy to manage a content-based website. It becomes really easy to modify or add content to websites frequently. There are many themes that are greatly responsive to users because they use plug-ins and different functions that are supported on mobile devices as well. In PHP, there is no standard user interface and that is why some companies don’t hire PHP programmer. They choose CMS as it is more user-friendly. But, the design developers can create an interface by using the library functions that are available.

Developers can use CSS frameworks like SASS or Bootstrap to make a UI/UX for CMS websites. Having said that, it is clear that choosing a CMS development company is better for designing a website that is responsive and not too complex.

Conclusion

Website development services are changing and that is why developers will have to change too. Because of this reason, we just saw a comparison between two of the most frequently used web development frameworks to get a better understanding. This was also to clear the doubt that people have of which one is better. There is no straight answer to this question. It all depends on the kind of organization that wants to build a website and what their requirements are.