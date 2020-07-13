Business Case study on New Hygienic way of coconut water by DesignQuarryStudio

Design Quarry established in 2016 has now completed about 100 communication design projects including Brand Identity, Packaging Design, Space Graphics, Print media Digital Branding and UI-UX design.

Coco Pani is a startup that provides fresh and hygienic coconut water through carts and home deliveries.

CLIENT NEED

An identity that would divert customers from the traditionally ‘hawker’ based coconut water market to a more organized one. With an extended brand language and all-round branding and marketing support.

DESIGN DIRECTION

Working with natural and organic shapes and colors to make the customers feel comfortable with the switch from their traditional sources for coconut water to CocoPani. A youthful identity that stayed away from the luxury ‘organic’ market, and permeated into the mainstream.

CocoPani was started with the vision to establish a hygienic way of coconut water distribution while ensuring the welfare of the coconut farmers. In India, coconut water is known for its health benefits.However, nowadays with the rise of packaged drinks and.

