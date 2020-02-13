Get your life organised with the GP Studio Planner Stickers

Organize your life with the best quality Erin Condren planner, MAMBI Happy Planner, Hobonichi, ring bound planners and traveler’s notebooks planner stickers.

- Advertisement - - Guest post by a free member share your news

Organizing your life doesn’t have to be boring and there are so many benefits to using a paper planner. Planners help you know what to expect and set goals.

Great planners include the Erin Condren planner, MAMBI Happy Planner, Hobonichi, ring bound planners and traveler’s notebooks.

The GP Studio has an array of decorative and functional planner stickers to help you decorate your planner and achieve your goals. They are also a great stress reliever so you can set a little time aside for yourself and be creative whilst also being productive.

Let’s be honest, no planner is complete without a healthy amount of stickers. Fun formats, colour coding, planning coffee dates, appointments, and vacations.

Having stickers for your appointments makes sure your planner pages always look organized.

- Advertisement - - Guest post by a free member share your news

Our stickers were created to allow you to become your most productive self. The different sticker icons and colors help you visualize your schedule better.

It allows you to see your plans and to do’s a lot more clearly so that you always know what needs to get done. Our planner stickers can adapt well into any planner but are very suited to the Erin Condren vertical life planner, Hobonichi Weeks and all sorts of ring-bound and traveler’s planners.

You can use them for daily, weekly or monthly planning and they will provide bursts of inspiration and creativity. It feels so great looking at a beautifully decorated planner spread.

Paper planners can also help to improve your mental and physical health. Keeping a planner doesn’t just mean tracking appointments and deadlines but you can also track your mood, your sleep, your self-care, workouts and so much more.

Nothing is more satisfying than getting to check off goals and to-dos in your planner.

The GP Studio has the perfect array of stickers to help get your life organized whilst enjoying being creative and fun!